Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday signed off on draft amendments to the Criminal Compensation Act (刑事補償法) that would allow wrongfully convicted people to seek compensation for harm to their reputation.
Under the proposed amendments, people who have been erroneously sentenced to death, life imprisonment or a prison term without receiving probation — or people whose civil rights have been infringed upon as a result of such sentences — but whose personal freedom has not been restricted would have the right to request compensation, Ministry of Justice Department of Prosecutorial Affairs Director-General Lin Jinn-tsun (林錦村) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.
People who have previously been wrongly convicted would have two years from the amendments’ ratification to seek compensation, Lin said.
If the person has paid a fine or has had their assets seized and auctioned, they would be compensated two or three times the amount of the fine paid or the sum of the items auctioned, the draft amendments showed.
The government would determine the amount after factoring in the losses that a convict has suffered, they showed.
For example, if a wrongly convicted person fled overseas, they would receive more compensation, Lin said.
The proposals would give wrongly convicted people the choice of claiming compensation in a lump sum or in installments, he said.
The draft amendments were written in accordance with two conclusions reached during the National Congress on Judicial Reform in 2016 to redress the harm inflicted on wrongfully convicted people and to improve the ways that they could seek judicial remedy, he said.
At a Cabinet meeting, Su asked the Judicial Yuan and the Ministry of Justice to work extensively with the legislative caucuses so that the proposals would soon be passed.
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb