The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday denied media reports that it required embassies not to use “Taiwan” on staff name cards, saying the redesign of the cards has not been finalized.
The ministry on Friday last week notified embassies and consulate offices of new name card format standards, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) reported yesterday.
The notification, citing standards adopted in August 2011 during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, listed the emblems for the card, without including the name of Taiwan.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
The move raised questions about whether the ministry was trying to force those who had added “Taiwan” to their cards to remove it, the paper reported.
The ministry has not required overseas officials to “correct” or not to use “Taiwan” on their cards, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.
The card standards have not been finalized and further interagency negotiations are required, she said.
The ministry had sent samples of the new designs “for reference,” as lawmakers have required that it unify the card formats, Ou said.
Existing practices, the varying situations in different countries, and highlighting Taiwan’s global recognition were factors being considered in the redesign, she said.
The nation’s formal documents for other countries — those with formal ties and some without — used “Republic of China (Taiwan)” as the nation’s name, she said.
For countries without formal ties or where the name Republic of China is not recognized, the nation’s representation is more flexible and depends on the attitude of those countries, she added.
The Executive Yuan also denied imposing any restrictions on the ministry’s use of “Taiwan” on diplomats’ name cards, adding that it would set up a task force to review the design of ministry’s cards and the cover of the nation’s passport, as well as a suggestion to rename China Airlines.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that the “Taiwan” designation has been “quite commonplace” in the government’s diplomatic documents and has helped boost the nation’s visibility.
Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) on April 21 wrote on Facebook that Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) had questioned the ministry about his name card, which reads “Reprasentant von Taiwan.”
Chen wrote on Facebook yesterday that what he meant to emphasize was that unifying name card formats is something the ministry should have done, and he had not demanded that the ministry remove references to Taiwan.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) wrote on Facebook that there is “too much China, too little Taiwan” in the ministry’s representation system.
The ministry should allow foreigners to differentiate between Taiwan and China and clearly embody the nation with a population of nearly 23.6 million people.
Additional reporting by Sean Lin
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives