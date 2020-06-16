DIPLOMACY: KMT’s Chiang calls for action by US

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), in a meeting with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen, expressed hope that the US would support with concrete action the nation’s belief in the pursuit of freedom, democracy and human rights, the party said yesterday.

The meeting at the AIT’s Taipei office followed a March meeting between the two at the party’s headquarters in Taipei, when Christensen congratulated Chiang on his election as KMT chairman that month, the party said in a statement.

At the meeting yesterday, the two sides exchanged views on topics including post-COVID-19 pandemic economic revitalization, and cooperation between Taiwan and the US; bilateral political party diplomacy; and city-to-city exchanges, it said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, left, and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen stand outside the AIT’s Taipei offices yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Nationalist Party

Chiang said that the KMT hopes the US can, through concrete action, support Taiwan’s “belief in the pursuit of universal values including freedom, democracy and human rights,” and that the KMT is to bolster party diplomacy and continue to support the “longstanding tradition of close Taiwan-US relations,” it said.

The KMT said that Christensen told Chiang that the US has always viewed Taiwan as a reliable trade partner, and that cooperation and exchanges between the 14 KMT-controlled cities and counties and local US governments would be of benefit to both sides.

Christensen was pleased that the KMT is re-establishing its representative office in Washington, the party said, adding that yesterday’s meeting was significant amid its efforts to promote interaction between the two sides and party diplomacy.