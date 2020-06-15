Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) is inviting travelers frustrated by COVID-19 restrictions and who miss the airport to take a tour of its new facilities.
In a campaign to highlight the airport’s renovated facilities, which have sat idle since the Lunar New Year, it is inviting people to apply online for a chance to pass through immigration, tour its restricted area and board an airplane in a tour to last three-and-a-half hours, airport officials said on Friday.
“If you can’t go abroad, come to the airport for a fake trip,” said Hsu Ting (許婷), of the airport’s planning division.
Hsu said that winners of a Facebook drawing would complete boarding procedures as though they were actually traveling abroad, including taking advantage of a promotion from duty-free chain Ever Rich to purchase merchandise tax-free — except for tobacco.
They could also eat snacks at the airport’s new scenic restaurant, as well as board a China Airlines or EVA Airways Airbus 330 passenger jet for 15 minutes to learn about the airlines’ COVID-19 control measures, Hsu said.
While aboard, attendants would seat the “passengers” and give them the standard pre-flight safety instructions, and then demonstrate how they sanitize their cabins, as well as promote their business-class service, Hsu said.
The aircraft doors would remain open during the experience.
The airport is to hold three events from 9am to 12:30pm on July 2 with China Airlines, July 4 with EVA and July 7 with EVA. The airport would draw 30 winners for each slot.
No international flights, including to China, are scheduled during those times, Hsu said.
Each winner can bring one friend, meaning a total of up to 60 people could attend each session, Hsu said.
To apply, go to the airport’s event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TSA.tw/.
The tour would be held in Mandarin, and foreign nationals can present either their passports or Alien Resident Certificates for identification purposes, Hsu said.
The application process is to end at 2pm on Wednesday.
