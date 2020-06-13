The Tainan Cultural Heritage Protection Association has raised more than NT$20 million (US$671,998) from about 8,000 donors to purchase the former residence of 228 Incident victim Tang Te-chang (湯德章) from a private owner, saving it from demolition.
The civic group initiated the fundraising campaign after learning that the owner of the property planned to turn it into a private parking space.
The appeal was backed by several politicians, including Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and former Tainan mayor George Chang (張燦鍙).
Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Taipei Times
The successful campaign was a great example of a civic group and a local government collaborating, and it helped raise awareness about the preservation of cultural assets, the association said yesterday.
Tang’s historic importance was shown by the amount raised, but hitting the target was just the beginning, the association said.
The association hopes to complete the sale of the property before the end this month, before redecorating the property. It hopes to give donors the chance to visit the property in about three months’ time.
The ultimate goal is to turn the property into a museum and open it to the public by March 13 next year, the date on which Tang was executed, to commemorate his legacy, the association said.
The purchase of the property is to cost NT16 million, with the remaining NT$4 million to be spent on fees related to the fundraising effort, decoration, memorabilia, and arranging and advertising exhibitions, it said.
The Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau plans to hold a meeting on July 1 to determine whether the property meets the requirements to be listed as a cultural heritage site, which would encompass legal protection.
Tang, the son of a Japanese father and Taiwanese mother, was born in Tainan in 1907.
He was a lawyer and was serving as a member of the Tainan City Assembly in 1947 when he heard news of the 228 Incident — a protest in Taipei that was brutally suppressed by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government.
Tang became a member of Tainan’s temporary committee of prominent citizens to deal with the unrest, but was arrested by KMT troops, who demanded the names of residents Tang had persuaded to lay down their arms.
He was tortured and branded the Japanese instigator of the rebellion, before being executed in a park on March 13 the same year. He was 40.
The park was renamed Tang Te-chang Memorial Park in 1997.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor
CONVENIENCE: Normally, only 284 post offices stay open on Saturdays, mostly until noon, but the postal firm has decided to open all offices to distribute the vouchers More than 1,200 post offices nationwide will be open on two Saturdays — July 18 and July 25 — for people to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, Chunghwa Post said yesterday. The Executive Yuan is to release the vouchers on July 15, which falls on a Wednesday. In addition to electronic vouchers, people can purchase physical vouchers at post offices and convenience stores nationwide. “We have 284 post offices that are open on Saturdays and most of them are open only until noon. To make it convenient for office workers to purchase vouchers, we are planning to have all of our post