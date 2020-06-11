A tropical disturbance east of the Philippines could develop into this year’s second tropical storm or typhoon in the northwestern Pacific, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
It could strengthen into a tropical depression today, as it passes through the Philippines’ Luzon Island and the South China Sea on its way toward Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong Province, the bureau said.
The tropical depression would likely develop into a tropical storm or a typhoon when it moves through the South China Sea, the bureau said, adding that it would monitor its development to determine how it might affect the nation.
The tropical storm would be named Nuri once it is formed, which means “parrot” in Malay, it said.
A humid southeast wind would bring isolated showers to Hualien, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung between tomorrow and Sunday, while cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, the bureau said, adding that chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide.
Temperatures are forecast to exceed 32oC, it said.
Former bureau forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that forecasts on the development of the tropical disturbance vary among meteorological agencies worldwide.
How the weather system would affect Taiwan would depend on whether it develops into a tropical storm and its distance from the nation, he added.
The weather would start becoming unstable again tomorrow, he said, adding that regions with higher chances of rain would expand from southeastern Taiwan and Pingtung to the east coast and Kaohsiung between tomorrow and Monday next week.
The nation would see hot and sunny weather again on Tuesday when the humidity decreases, Wu added.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor