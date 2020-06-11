Weather bureau monitoring tropical disturbance

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A tropical disturbance east of the Philippines could develop into this year’s second tropical storm or typhoon in the northwestern Pacific, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

It could strengthen into a tropical depression today, as it passes through the Philippines’ Luzon Island and the South China Sea on its way toward Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong Province, the bureau said.

The tropical depression would likely develop into a tropical storm or a typhoon when it moves through the South China Sea, the bureau said, adding that it would monitor its development to determine how it might affect the nation.

The tropical storm would be named Nuri once it is formed, which means “parrot” in Malay, it said.

A humid southeast wind would bring isolated showers to Hualien, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung between tomorrow and Sunday, while cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, the bureau said, adding that chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 32oC, it said.

Former bureau forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that forecasts on the development of the tropical disturbance vary among meteorological agencies worldwide.

How the weather system would affect Taiwan would depend on whether it develops into a tropical storm and its distance from the nation, he added.

The weather would start becoming unstable again tomorrow, he said, adding that regions with higher chances of rain would expand from southeastern Taiwan and Pingtung to the east coast and Kaohsiung between tomorrow and Monday next week.

The nation would see hot and sunny weather again on Tuesday when the humidity decreases, Wu added.