The government is to soon offer rewards of up to NT$20,000 for information leading to the arrest of foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said.
The ministry on Thursday said that it would pay NT$2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of one person who has overstayed their visa and NT$5,000 if it leads to the arrest of four to six people.
The reward would increase to NT$10,000 for information leading to the arrest of seven to nine people and NT$20,000 for the arrest of 10 or more, the ministry added.
Employers or employment agency workers who work with foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas would not be eligible for the rewards, it said.
The ministry said that foreign nationals who have visas that will expire at the end of this month would be eligible for a three-month amnesty program.
It allows them to pay smaller fines if they report to immigration authorities during the grace period.
It was not clear how the ministry’s new fines would operate in relation to the Ministry of Labor’s reward program for information on unaccounted workers, many of whom might have overstayed their visas.
Meanwhile, the ministry is also to offer a NT$1,000 reward for information on cross-border marriage matchmaking ads posted by illegal brokers.
Only 32 government-approved associations in Taiwan are permitted to provide such services, the ministry said.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)
Taiwan respects other countries’ decisions not to include it in their first lists of tourists allowed entry when they reopen their borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday reported that the Japanese government was considering reopening the country to tourists from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand first. Greece on Friday announced that from June 15, it would allow visitors from 29 countries, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea and Germany. Japan has not yet finalized its visitor list, but the ministry has conveyed its hope that Tokyo would