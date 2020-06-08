Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed.
More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17.
The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be?
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays, told a public briefing hosted by the Ministry of Education in Taipei on Saturday.
A student at Miaoli County’s Gongguan Junior High School wrote that he would like to open an eatery selling noodles with pickled mustard, a traditional Hakka dish, Lee said.
In his essay the student wrote of the language barrier between him and his grandfather, which was eventually overcome as the grandfather passed down his craft of cooking noodles, Lee said.
A student from New Taipei Municipal Zhong-Zheng Junior High School wrote that he would like to inherit his father’s laser etching store, Lee said.
The student took a creative approach when explaining the art of laser etching, highlighting his father’s craftsmanship, she said.
The student described his parents quarreling over their livelihood, and revealed a moving familial bond, she said, adding that the essay expertly juxtaposed mundane and spiritual themes to elicit a strong emotional response.
A student at Taipei’s Chinghsin Academy Affiliated Junior High School said that they would like to set up a shop selling memories, Lee said.
The piece focused on a beautiful girl who is tormented by her memories and used the metaphor of an old castle to symbolize the memories buried deep in her mind, she said, adding that the essay’s style resembled that of Eileen Chang’s (張愛玲) Half a Lifelong Romance (半生緣).
A student from Taipei Municipal Lanya Junior High School said that they would like to open a record store, saying that the power of music can change people’s lives for the better.
A student at Taitung’s Hsin Sheng Junior School said that they would like to open a store selling fans, elaborating on the merits of the fan and giving a detailed description of their imaginary store, Lee said, adding that the piece lingered in her mind after she had finished grading it.
A moving essay for 15-year-olds is one that is genuine and allows their youth to shine through, Lee said.
It does not have to cater to the examiners, but has to be emotionally involving, well-planned and powerful, she said.
The ministry’s data showed that of the more than 200,000 test takers, 1,588 received a perfect score in the writing test, while 2,986 scored zero.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)
Taiwan respects other countries’ decisions not to include it in their first lists of tourists allowed entry when they reopen their borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday reported that the Japanese government was considering reopening the country to tourists from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand first. Greece on Friday announced that from June 15, it would allow visitors from 29 countries, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea and Germany. Japan has not yet finalized its visitor list, but the ministry has conveyed its hope that Tokyo would