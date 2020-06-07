The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday reasserted national sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) and urged Japan to restrain itself after media reports that Okinawa’s Ishigaki City Council proposed to change the islands’ administrative name.
The group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, are claimed by Taiwan, China and Japan.
The Ishigaki City Council, which has jurisdiction over the islands, has proposed a bill to change the islands’ administrative name from “Tonojo” to “Tonojo Senkaku,” the Japanese-language Okinawa Times reported yesterday.
The bill aims to streamline administrative procedures, the newspaper quoted Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama as saying, adding that the proposal is expected to be passed on Tuesday and take effect from Oct. 1.
In a statement, the ministry reasserted the nation’s sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands, saying that Taiwan’s sovereignty over the islands would not be altered by another country renaming them.
The ministry said that it has sought more details through diplomatic channels in Taipei and Tokyo, while expressing concern that the unilateral move would harm regional stability and calling on Japan to approach the matter cautiously.
Taiwan maintains that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means, and that unilateral actions that could provoke tension should be avoided, it said.
The ministry called on Japan to maintain a peaceful and rational attitude, and to exercise self-restraint.
The government would monitor the situation on the Diaoyutai Islands and in nearby waters, taking action to defend national sovereignty and fishers’ rights if needed, the ministry added.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)