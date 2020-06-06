Taoyuan International Airport reduces its gates

To improve efficiency, save resources and focus on the various construction projects that have started early due to the lull in passenger traffic, the Taoyuan International Airport has closed 20 of its boarding gates: A1 to A4 and B1 to B6 at Terminal 1, C6 to C10 and D6 to D10 at Terminal 2.

After careful consideration, airport management closed the gates that would have the least impact on operations -- all 20 are at the extremities of both terminals. The 18 gates at the core area where the two terminals meet will still operate as normal, and is sufficient for the current diminished passenger traffic. This is more cost efficient than completely sealing off either terminal, and the shuttered gates can be opened up any time according to need.

Customs, immigration, quarantine and security operations will remain the same. Each airline shall follow government guidelines on personnel matters, and the office and ground staff can remain in their original terminal and operate as usual. Vendors in shuttered areas can send their staff to help out at other locations, or have them undergo professional training which is subsidized by the Ministry of Transportation.

The aviation industry has been affected greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of government subsidies, the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation believes that it’s current action plan can still meet the needs of its contractors and vendors. The Airport Corporation will take advantage of the diminished passenger traffic to carry out numerous upgrades and maintenance projects ranging from runways to waiting rooms to baggage carousels. When things are back to normal, the airport hopes that its passengers, staff and contractors can notice the differences.