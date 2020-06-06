The Formosan golden bat (Myotis formosus flavus), a species of mouse-eared bat endemic to Taiwan, can no longer be found in the wild, a conservationist wrote on Facebook on Monday.
In the 1960s, it was estimated that about 1,000 Formosan golden bats were living in Yunlin County’s Shueilin Township (水林), wrote Chang Heng-chia (張恒嘉), director of the Formosan Golden Bat’s Home conservation center.
Only two bats have been seen in the township this year, but they have also disappeared, he said.
Photo courtesy of Chang Heng-chia of Formosan Golden Bat’s Home via CNA
The bats used to perch on the rafters of the conservation center during their annual breeding season, but they have disappeared, Chang said.
The disappearance could be due to changes in their habitat — the felling of trees, increased pollution from urban sprawl and pesticide use by local farmers, he said.
“The number of bats has been decreasing since 1970,” Chang said. “By 1994, there were only about 200 of them left and by 2007 there were only about 100.”
Other bat communities across the nation have experienced a similar drop in numbers, he said, adding that several communities of about 100 bats have disappeared.
However, there are still 22 other small and medium-sized captive communities of Formosan golden bats in Yunlin and Chiayi counties, Chang said.
Bats are migratory and generally appear in forests in March or April, he said, adding that Formosan golden bats breed primarily between May and July, and between August and October.
Those who spot Formosan golden bats in agricultural areas should take care not to destroy their habitat, as the species is rapidly disappearing, he said.
