Couple found guilty of organizing motel sex party

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Taichung District Court on Monday found a couple guilty of organizing a 10-person sex party at a motel, with the two receiving short sentences that can be commuted to fines.

The woman, surnamed Wang (王), and her boyfriend, surnamed Lu (盧), were convicted of offenses against sexual morality, as well as arranging sexual services for monetary gain under Article 231 of the Criminal Code.

As Wang was deemed the main organizer, she received a six-month prison sentence, while Lu was given a three-month jail term.

However, as the court allowed for the sentences to be commuted to fines of NT$180,000 and NT$150,000 for Wang and Lu respectively, neither would be required to spend time behind bars.

The couple on Facebook advertised a “Summertime Barbeque Party” in June 2018, which police said was intended to be a sex party.

Police raided the event, which according to the Facebook posts was held at the Moonshy Boutique Motel in Taichung and had an NT$3,500 entrance fee for male participants, while female participants were not charged.

During the trial, Wang denied that the event was a sex party, saying that it was a dinner for friends that included karaoke at the motel.

Wang said that as the event organizers, she and Lu dressed in formal attire, and served participants drinks, barbecued meat and other dishes, and assisted with the operation of the karaoke equipment.

She admitted to collecting fees from the male participants and renting the room, but denied having encouraged people to engage in sexual activities.

However, prosecutors said that two women admitted to having sex at the event and receiving payments of NT$3,500 from Wang.

Police who conducted the raid testified that Wang and Lu were fully dressed, while the 10 others in the room were mostly naked and had likely engaged in sexual activities, and said that 18 condoms were seized following a search.

While Wang claimed that she did not encourage anyone to have sex and that any such activity was consensual, the court found the couple guilty because they collected money from the men and paid the two women.

It was the first ruling on the case and can still be appealed.