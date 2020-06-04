The Green Party Taiwan has begun gathering signatures for a petition to hold a referendum on whether lawmakers should amend the Additional Articles of the Constitution to better reflect the “current needs” of the nation.
The referendum question proposed by the party would ask voters if they agree that an article should be added to the Act Governing the Legislative Yuan’s Power (立法院職權行使法) stipulating that members of the 10th Legislative Yuan should before May 20, 2022, review and pass an amendment to the additional articles to replace “to meet the requisites of the nation prior to national unification” with “to meet the current needs of the nation,” and then, according to procedures described in Article 12 of the additional articles, hold a referendum on the constitutional amendment.
The 10th Legislative Yuan is the current term.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Taiwan should “cut its legal relationship with China,” Green Party Taiwan convener Yu Hsiao-ching (余筱菁) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
China has continued to suppress Taiwan globally, which has left the nation unable to “participate normally in international society” and negatively “affected the survival and development of Taiwanese,” she said.
The Constitution in its current form “is not a constitution that represents Taiwan,” Yu said. “This Constitution has never applied to Taiwan’s current situation.”
The young generation needs a new constitution, Green Party Taiwan Secretary-General Rita Jhang (張竹芩) said.
By the end of this month, the party expects to reach the signature threshold for the first stage of the proposed referendum — one-10,000th of the total electorate in the most recent presidential election — as stipulated by the Referendum Act (公民投票法), she said.
Based on Central Election Commission data showing that there were about 19.31 million eligible voters in the Jan. 11 presidential election, the party would need to collect roughly 1,931 signatures to pass the initial threshold to launch the referendum.
The party was asked to comment on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) saying in her second inaugural address on May 20 that she would continue to handle cross-strait affairs according to the Constitution and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).
“This has been our consistent position for maintaining the peaceful and stable ‘status quo’ in the Taiwan Strait,” Tsai said.
Yu said that the Green Party Taiwan supported Tsai in the election and could understand the president’s “more conservative” view on the matter.
However, the party still believes that Taiwan should draw a clear line regarding its relationship with China, she said.
Food delivery provider Foodpanda had 564 consumer disputes from January to last month and failed to attend many mediation sessions with local governments nationwide, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said. In a news release earlier this month, the committee said that it investigated consumer complaints and mediations for Foodpanda and rival Uber Eats during the period, when the number of delivery orders jumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber Eats had 80 consumer disputes, the committee said. Of Foodpanda’s consumer disputes, 368 resulted from delivery drivers canceling orders after customers could not be reached, 108 were related to the quality or quantity
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
‘CHINESE CAPITAL’: Fanny Liu was found guilty of reducing the rent of a tenant in exchange for a vote for a KMT Taipei city councilor candidate The Taipei District Court on Wednesday sentenced Fanny Liu (劉樂妍), a former member of the now-disbanded female pop group Fantasy 4, to 10 years in prison for vote-buying. The court found Liu — who is now based in China and has made pro-Chinese Communist Party remarks — guilty of reducing the rent on a Taipei property she owned in exchange for the tenant voting for a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate in the November 2018 nine-in-one local elections. She can appeal the ruling. Liu in December 2018 reportedly lowered the rent by NT$1,000 after the tenant said they had voted for Taipei City
Passengers arriving at Taoyuan International Airport will find that most entrances to both terminals have been sealed off as part of its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Follow the signs and directions posted on the doors to find the nearest entry point. The airport has installed infrared cameras and thermometer guns at all open entrances, and all persons with a temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are prohibited from entering the terminal. In addition, staff will take the temperature of those checking in to their flights in advance at Airport MRT stations A1 and A3. In accordance with the Centers of Disease