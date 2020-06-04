Virus Outbreak: Taipei to offer half-price venue rentals until Dec. 6

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Organizations and troupes wanting to book one of the more than 1,400 city-run public facilities in Taipei would be offered a 50 percent discount on venue fees over the next six months, as of Sunday, and outdoor spaces on school campuses would reopen to the public on June 13, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

“The city hopes the move would encourage art and cultural exhibitions and performances, as well as community activities,” Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a news conference, adding that the offer would be good through Dec. 6.

The decision to reopen school campuses to the public had been made after discussions on Tuesday with the Taipei Department of Education officials, schools and parents, she said.

The original plan was to reopen campuses after summer vacation starts on July 15, but as the local COVID-19 situation is under control and the plum rain season is over, many residents have said they would like to exercise or take walks on campuses, especially in the evenings, Taipei Department of Education Chief Secretary Chen Su-hui (陳素慧) said.

So the decision was made to open the campuses starting on the first Saturday after the central government loosens its COVID-19 prevention regulations, she said.

As campus auditoriums or recreational centers are often rented for graduation ceremonies or other events, they would be made available if organizers can ensure that social distancing and real-name or contact registration would be enforced, no meal sharing and the areas would be disinfected before and after use, Chen said.

On July 15, 218 of the 236 Taipei municipal schools’ campuses would be opened to the public as before; some are to remain closed because they do not have sports fields or are a school for girls, she said.

Asked if the city government would offer any promotions in connection with the Executive Yuan’s “Triplicate Stimulus Coupons” launch next month, Huang said since details of the program were only announced on Tuesday, city officials need to discuss the issue.

The Taipei Department of Economic Development was expected draft plans next week, she said.

This summer might be the first time that Taiwanese students cannot travel abroad during their vacations, which could boost domestic tourism, so the city hopes to attract Taipei residents to make purchases in the city and people from outside the capital to visit, Huang said.

She was planning to use her coupons with her EasyCard, as it is one of the most convenient digital payment systems, but everyone has their own preferences and having choices is a good thing, she said.

Joking with reporters, Huang said that she hoped that everyone would engage in some “revenge spending” to release any pent-up stress caused by the pandemic.