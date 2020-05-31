Man injects oil in chest for 8 years, has mastectomy

By Liu Hsiao-hsin and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A 35-year-old man has undergone a 3D endoscopic mastectomy, after having injected himself with more than 3 liters of soybean oil over eight years.

The man, whose name was not revealed, had complained that his breasts were becoming loose and losing their shape, said Chunghwa Christian Hospital Endoscopic Mastectomy Center director Lai Hung-wen (賴鴻文), who performed the surgery last year.

At age 27, the man began searching for inexpensive breast augmentation methods, before learning about soybean oil injection from a cosmetic surgery Web site, Lai said.

Over the past eight years, the man injected himself at home 10 times, starting with about 50ml of oil, but he increased the dosage as he became “addicted” to the immediate visual results, Lai said.

Although most people use saline implants, silicone gel or transplanted fat from their own body for breast augmentation, it was the first time in Lai’s 14-year career of treating about 2,000 men with swollen breast tissue that he had encountered someone who had injected themselves with oil, he said.

The man told doctors that his desire for bigger breasts stemmed from his experiences with bullying in junior-high school, which made him feel insecure about being a man and believe that becoming a woman would allow him to be more “protected,” Lai said.

Lai said that he removed about 680g of excess tissue from the man’s left breast, and 720g from the right, the combined weight of which was equivalent to D or E-cup breasts.

Post-surgery recovery was ideal, he added.

Chunghwa Christian Hospital psychiatrist Chang Ting-kang (張庭綱) said that some people who have been bullied could develop self-doubt and self-criticism, which could lead to distorted perceptions of themselves.

The man could have been enlarging his breasts as a means of sexual gratification or stimulus, as it could meet needs resulting from his perceived gender identity, Chang said.

Chang quoted the man as saying that the physical reconstruction of his breasts after the operation helped with his self-identification, as well as with social anxiety he had experienced due to his breast size.