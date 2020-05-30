Nantou to establish certification system for Aboriginal foods

By Tung Chen-kuo and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Nantou County’s Indigenous Peoples’ Bureau is working on a certification system to recognize roasted pig made in the traditional manner of the county’s Aborigines.

A training course is to be established in Sinyi Township (信義) to train Aborigines in the traditional technique, the bureau said earlier this week.

The certification process would not only confirm proper roasting technique, but would also recognize proper food safety management, among other aspects of food preparation, it said.

A man roasts a pig in Nantou County in an undated photograph. Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Taipei Times

Roasting pig on a spit, barbecuing meats on stone slabs and other traditional methods are not only important parts of Aboriginal culture, but also help draw outside visitors to their communities, the bureau said.

However, food stalls at the county’s night markets have begun selling food items that they falsely claim to be traditional Aboriginal foods, it said.

Therefore, it was important to establish a certification system to protect the development of Aboriginal industries and to ensure that visitors are getting what they pay for, it added.

The first classes are to be held on June 9 and 10 in Renai Township (仁愛), and on June 11 and 12 in Sinyi Township, the bureau said, adding that registration would be open to individuals, groups and producers from Aboriginal communities.

Instructors would teach the courses alongside officials from the Department of Consumer Protection, it said.

Participants would also learn how to market their products, as well as how to handle customer complaints, it added.