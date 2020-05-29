Hong Kong Unrest: Law covers Taiwan aid to Hong Kongers: lawmaker

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stands convinced that the existing Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例) covers providing aid to Hong Kongers in need — new legislation is not needed, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday.

Article 18 of the act allows the nation to extend assistance to those deemed to be in danger if they remain in Hong Kong, Wang told a news conference yesterday, accompanied by a member of the “revolution” faction of Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates.

Wang added that he believes the act to be sufficient for Taiwan to extend aid to Hong Kongers in need.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu, right, holds a news conference yesterday in Taipei with a participant in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. Photo: CNA

The protester, who asked for anonymity, said: “We have been helped greatly” by the act, citing Taiwan assistance for lodging, basic living needs and continuing their education.

The protestor said that he and six other Hong Kongers arrived in Taiwan in December last year.

“Taiwan owes us nothing and it is not obligated to help us in any way,” he said, rejecting some media reports that pushed Taiwan to offer more help to Hong Kongers.

“We are guests here” and should observe and respect Taiwan’s laws and regulations, the protester said, adding that he had never thought of asking for more.

Asked whether he is afraid of police brutality at protests, the protester said: “I am more afraid of not being free.”

More fearful things are to come and he cannot afford the time now to be afraid, he added.

“Hong Kongers will continue to resist the Chinese Communist Party; the fight will not end,” the protestor said.

Unofficial channels between Taiwan and Hong Kong made it possible for these protesters to come to Taiwan, Wang said, adding that the channels also helped with confirming their identities and corroborating that they were protesters.

The government has assisted Hong Kongers under political oppression to come to Taiwan, Wang said, adding that he was not at liberty to say how many.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday also said that existing legislation, referring to the act, is sufficient.

The Taiwanese resolve to help Hong Kongers has not changed, Tsai said, adding that she has tasked the Executive Yuan with providing an actionable plan to offer humanitarian assistance.

Under Article 18, the government should provide “any necessary assistance” to any residents of Hong Kong or Macau “whose safety and liberty are immediately threatened for political reasons.”