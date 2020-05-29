The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stands convinced that the existing Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例) covers providing aid to Hong Kongers in need — new legislation is not needed, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday.
Article 18 of the act allows the nation to extend assistance to those deemed to be in danger if they remain in Hong Kong, Wang told a news conference yesterday, accompanied by a member of the “revolution” faction of Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates.
Wang added that he believes the act to be sufficient for Taiwan to extend aid to Hong Kongers in need.
Photo: CNA
The protester, who asked for anonymity, said: “We have been helped greatly” by the act, citing Taiwan assistance for lodging, basic living needs and continuing their education.
The protestor said that he and six other Hong Kongers arrived in Taiwan in December last year.
“Taiwan owes us nothing and it is not obligated to help us in any way,” he said, rejecting some media reports that pushed Taiwan to offer more help to Hong Kongers.
“We are guests here” and should observe and respect Taiwan’s laws and regulations, the protester said, adding that he had never thought of asking for more.
Asked whether he is afraid of police brutality at protests, the protester said: “I am more afraid of not being free.”
More fearful things are to come and he cannot afford the time now to be afraid, he added.
“Hong Kongers will continue to resist the Chinese Communist Party; the fight will not end,” the protestor said.
Unofficial channels between Taiwan and Hong Kong made it possible for these protesters to come to Taiwan, Wang said, adding that the channels also helped with confirming their identities and corroborating that they were protesters.
The government has assisted Hong Kongers under political oppression to come to Taiwan, Wang said, adding that he was not at liberty to say how many.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday also said that existing legislation, referring to the act, is sufficient.
The Taiwanese resolve to help Hong Kongers has not changed, Tsai said, adding that she has tasked the Executive Yuan with providing an actionable plan to offer humanitarian assistance.
Under Article 18, the government should provide “any necessary assistance” to any residents of Hong Kong or Macau “whose safety and liberty are immediately threatened for political reasons.”
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
Nematode-trapping fungi have been found to be natural killers of nematodes and their mechanisms might facilitate the development of new drugs or biological control agents, an Academia Sinica researcher said yesterday. Mostly measuring less than 1mm, nematodes are found in soil worldwide and most are not visible to the naked eye, Academia Sinica Institute of Molecular Biology assistant research fellow Hsueh Yen-ping (薛雁冰) told a news conference in Taipei. Some nematodes can cause infections in humans or damage plants, but existing pesticides, such as ivermectin, aldicarb and levamisole, can only inhibit their activity and the poisons’ efficacy are declining due to