Virus Outbreak: Guidelines issued for graduations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taipei Department of Education on Friday issued COVID-19 prevention guidelines for graduation ceremonies and graduation trips for schools up to senior-high level.

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday sent out a document saying that if schools can comply with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s “new disease prevention lifestyle,” they would be allowed to hold large-scale events, such as graduation ceremonies, with the number of participants not restricted to the regular limit of 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said.

Taipei Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said that the guidelines for holding graduation ceremonies include asking schools to carefully consider the number of graduating students, the venue, whether classes can take turns attending the ceremony or whether it can be held in a partially outdoor venue.

A teacher from Kenting Elementary School in Pingtung County gives a graduation certificate to a student during an undersea graduation ceremony on May 6. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times

Students should perform social distancing when taking part in performances and try to avoid performances that might result in respiratory droplet transmission, while schools should enhance their people flow and evacuation controls, he said.

When asked about the types of performances that should be avoided, Tseng said that choir, and flute or recorder performances are common at graduation ceremonies, but produce respiratory droplets, so schools should consider using other instruments in performances or ensuring that proper social distancing measures are taken.

Schools are advised to limit participation to students, he said.

If students’ parents are allowed to attend, a real-name registration system should be enforced, and they should be required to fill in a health management statement, wear a mask and have their temperature taken, Tseng said.

Schools are also advised to provide an online live broadcast of the ceremony or set up an area for parents to take photographs with the graduating students, if they limit the number of participants, he said, adding that the venue should be thoroughly disinfected before and after events.

Tseng said that graduation trips could be organized if certain conditions are met, such as ensuring that students from the same class are seated on the same bus, masks are worn, students’ temperatures are measured every morning and evening, and all participants’ hands are disinfected with alcohol before returning to the bus.

People not from the school, including the bus driver and tour guide, would be required to provide a health management statement, stay with the same class and on the same bus, wear a mask at all times and measure their body temperature every day, he added.

Schools are encouraged to hold one-day trips, conform to the “new disease prevention lifestyle” personal protection measures when having meals, and choose restaurants and hotels that meet disease prevention standards, such as those that have boards dividing tables, Tseng said.

The department would respect decisions made by teachers and parents regarding how graduation ceremonies are held, he added.