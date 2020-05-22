The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month.
It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque.
The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to end tomorrow. Eid al-Fitr is usually celebrated for three days and the Taipei Grand Mosque has long been the go-to location for Muslims in Taiwan.
It usually sees between 700 and 800 people praying during Eid al-Fitr, mosque director-general Wang Meng-lung (王夢龍) said.
However, the mosque would not be able to maintain the requisite social distancing indoors with that number of people, so the decision was made to cancel the celebrations, Wang said.
Praying at a mosque on Eid al-Fitr is believed to gain the follower the blessing of Allah, while providing the chance to talk to and eat with friends, Wang said.
Migrant workers often use the Taipei Railway Station as a gathering place on weekends, and Eid al-Fitr get-togethers there have been common in the past, but the Taiwan Railways Administration has banned mass gatherings in the main hall until the end of July.
Chou Hui-yee (周慧儀), a spokesperson for One-Forty, a nonprofit organization that helps Southeast Asian migrant workers, told the Central News Agency that most of the workers it contacted earlier this month said they knew that mass gatherings were prohibited due to COVID-19 and that they planned to pray at home or talk to their families by telephone or video conferencing.
Some said they would try to meet with friends, but would avoid crowds, Chou said.
The ministry said it was working with the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei to inform migrant workers about disease prevention regulations and encourage them to observe social distancing.
The ministry on Tuesday urged migrant workers to visit locations that observe COVID-19 prevention measures and it wished Muslim workers a safe and happy Eid al-Fitr.
Additional reporting by CNA
HOLDING OFF: Legislator Tsai Yi-yu said it was the right time to end the unification framework, but he did not want to upset China before the presidential inauguration Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) yesterday retracted a proposal to remove “unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), citing concern over the proposal throwing cross-strait ties off balance ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-inauguration on Wednesday next week. He also withdrew a similar proposal to amend the preface to the Additional Articles of the Constitution by taking out “to meet the needs before the unification of the nation.” The proposed amendment to the act had advanced to committee review, while the proposals to amend
France on Wednesday dismissed China’s warnings about selling arms to Taiwan, saying it was implementing existing deals and that Beijing should focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Paris over a contract for Taiwan, which is planning to with weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs responded by saying it followed a “one China” policy as agreed with Beijing in 1994 and continued to urge both sides to hold dialogue. “Within this context France respects the contractual commitments it made with
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,