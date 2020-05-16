The Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法) is not stringent enough to deter people from aiding foreign forces attempting to infiltrate Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said yesterday as he proposed an amendment to better safeguard national security.
As the act focuses on offenses during an election or when large crowds gather, but not individual attacks, some Taiwanese accomplices of foreign forces can only be held accountable under the Criminal Code, which does not stipulate adequate punishment to deter infiltration efforts, Kuo told a news conference in Taipei, citing cases in which Taiwanese allegedly operating at the behest of Beijing attacked Hong Kongers in Taiwan.
Democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) was attacked in 2017, while red paint was thrown on singer Denise Ho (何韻詩) and former Hong Kong Causeway Bay Books manager Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) last year and last month respectively, he said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The recurrence of violent acts in the nation show that the legal consequences for such behavior are too lenient, putting people’s personal safety at risk, he added.
Article 6 of the act — which lists the types of crimes subject to increased penalties when committed under the influence of infiltration sources — should be amended to include the parts of the Criminal Code covering murder, intimidation and harming others, as well as cybersecurity offenses, Kuo said.
Lam, who also attended the news conference, said that “unfortunately, the act is not complete,” which is why those who attacked him, Wong and Ho were released shortly after their crimes on human rights grounds.
“How about the human rights of the people who were attacked?” Lam asked.
Hong Kong Outlanders spokesman Kuma Yung said that the attacks remind people that they cannot assume that they are completely safe just because they are in Taiwan.
Although the attacks targeted public figures, it does not mean that members of the general public are not exposed to threats and the infringement of their human rights by foreign forces, Yung said.
Passage of the amendment would truly enhance the security and rights of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists when they visit Taiwan, Kuo said.
Additional reporting by CNA
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT: ’Ordering the businesses to suspend operations was easy, but no one wants to take the responsibility for reopening them,’ the mayor said The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) instruction that local governments can decide whether hostess clubs and dance halls can reopen is a typical example of the central government’s unwillingness to take responsibility, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark in response to media queries on the sidelines of a blessing ceremony held at Taipei’s Sung Shan Tsu Huei Temple (松山慈惠堂) yesterday morning. The CECC on April 9 ordered all hostess clubs and dance halls to suspend operations after a case of locally transmitted COVID-19 involving a hostess in northern Taiwan was confirmed the day before. Minister of Health and
PETITION DRIVE: A proposal to allow the use of medical cannabis has collected more than 5,000 signatures on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform Regardless of whether the government permits medical cannabis, the drug’s status as a category 2 drug would not be changed, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Saturday after a petition calling for medicinal cannabis to be allowed gained more signatures. A proposal on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform has collected more than 5,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold needed for the proposal to be considered by the government. The public must understand that the only difference between narcotics and drugs is whether they are used in a legal manner, the ministry said. Using morphine, a category 1 narcotic, as
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members are calling for KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to “lead the charge” by joining a possible mayoral by-election amid a bleak outlook for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in a recall vote scheduled for June 6, party sources said on Saturday. If Han of the KMT is recalled — which would trigger a mayoral by-election — it would deal a serious blow to the party, in which case a strong mayoral candidate would be needed to shield the party from further damage, a KMT legislator said on condition of anonymity. If the party’s candidate in a mayoral
MORE BASEBALL FANS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that the CECC is considering allowing up to 2,000 spectators at CPBL baseball games No new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday, marking the 27th consecutive day without new domestic cases in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that 66,460 suspected cases have been reported from Jan. 15 to Thursday, and 440 have tested positive for the disease. Among the infected patients, 308 (70 percent) were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 96 (21.8 percent) had pneumonia and 36 (8.2 percent) had serious pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, he said. A total of 361 patients (82 percent) have left isolation after testing negative three consecutive