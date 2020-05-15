The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday announced that its Taipei chapter chairperson election has been suspended until President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) takes over as party chair following her second inauguration on Wednesday next week.
Former legislator Hsueh Ling (薛凌) and former Taipei city councilor Wang Hsiao-wei (王孝維) have accused each other of bribery, with Wang alleging that Hsueh’s campaign team was behind reports of his criminal record 42 years ago.
The disciplinary committee investigating the issue reported its findings to the DPP Central Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, stating that the fighting between the two campaigns was detrimental to party unity.
While both camps have toned down their allegations after warnings, the feud has damaged the party’s reputation in the public’s eye, the report said.
Article 22 of the DPP’s Regulations on Disciplinary Committee Rulings states that allegations on the party or its members failing to pass through proper channels within the party and ultimately causing the loss of reputation for the individual is punishable by deprivation of party privileges for up to two years.
DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) had given Hsueh and Wang until 8pm on Wednesday to reach an agreement not to slander the other or the Taipei election would be suspended, while other party elections would proceed as scheduled.
It was regrettable that Hsueh and Wang could not exercise more self-restraint and refrain from further attacks, Cho said.
The DPP must ensure the smooth progression, as well as the legality, of elections of party positions, he said.
“We must live up to the public’s expectations of what the DPP should be — a responsible political party that supports democracy,” he said.
All members should abide by party regulations and defend the party’s values, he added.
