Huang Hua-cheng show on at TFAM

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





An Open Ending (未完成), an exhibition featuring a collection of works, manuscripts, historical research and other materials related to the life of the avant-garde artist Huang Hua-cheng (黃華成), opened at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Saturday.

Born in 1935, Huang was a representative figure of 1960s modern art in Taiwan, a core member of the Theatre Quarterly (劇場) and founded the one-man art school Ecole de Great Taipei (大台北畫派), the museum said.

Huang’s work spans multiple disciplines, including literature, advertising, design, conceptual art, theater and experimental film, it said.

Artwork and manuscripts by avant-garde artist Huang Hua-cheng are displayed at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum yesterday as part of the exhibition An Open Ending: Huang Hua-cheng, which opened on Saturday and runs through Nov. 8. Photo provided by the Taipei Fine Arts Museum via CNA

His innovative ideas and uncompromising attitude made him a pioneer in Taiwan’s post-WWII avant-garde movement, it added.

While he was active, Huang participated in exhibitions under multiple pseudonyms and broke through the creative limitations of the times he lived in, leading a movement of social and culture change, it said.

However, in part due to a lack of formal research on the artist, an “enigmatic aura” continues to surround his legacy today, it said, adding that much of his works have been lost.

Presented by guest curator Chang Shih-lun (張世倫) with curatorial advisor Chang Chao-tang (張照堂), the exhibition attempts to trace important points in Huang’s artistic career, it said.

While there is a limited number of original works by Huang available, the National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), where Huang was a student, has preserved three of the artist’s works, which Chang Shih-lun used as a starting point in creating the exhibition, the museum said.

The title of the exhibition—An Open Ending—is named for the creative potential of the artist that was never fully realized while he was alive, and as a gesture to the lack of a clearly defined position occupied by Huang in art history even today, it said.

“Art historians have admittedly been hampered by certain subjective limitations and lack of data,” the museum said, “and their continual revisiting, reconstruction, and reevaluation of his oeuvre has left it, from an art historical perspective, in a state of perpetual incompletion that will likely continue into the future.”

An Open Ending will be on display at the museum through Nov. 8.

Visit the museum’s Web site for precautions taken by the museum in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.