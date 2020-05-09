Drivers who fail to secure goods in their vehicles that cause road debris would face fines of between NT$9,000 and NT$18,000 under proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通安全管理處罰條例).
Lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee on Thursday passed the preliminary review of the amendments.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Su-yueh (陳素月) said that items that fall from cargo trucks could injure or kill motorists.
Raising fines would remind truck drivers that they must secure the goods they carry and prevent potentially deadly accidents, she said.
Drivers who fail to secure passengers and goods in a way that creates safety hazards can be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000 under current regulations.
DPP Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said that many traffic accidents involving road debris still occur every year, which shows that many drivers remain indifferent, and that higher fines could curb recidivism.
In addition to raising fines, lawmakers also passed amendments to two other articles in the act, including one to lift the three-minute limit for temporary parking for parents picking up children under the age of seven.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) and other lawmakers who proposed the amendment said that parents have to temporarily park their cars or motorcycles at curbs with yellow lines, where they cannot remain for more than three minutes.
However, it normally takes longer than that to pick up their children, they said, adding that parents riding scooters have to help their children put on their helmets before leaving.
Another proposed amendment to the act stipulates that behavior that contravenes the rules must be reported within two months of an incident.
However, for incidents involving injuries or death for which the responsibility cannot be determined within that time frame, the two-month period would begin the day after any investigations have concluded.
Additionally, such incidents should not be reported if no investigation was performed for more than three months.
DPP Legislator Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪), who proposed the amendment, said that many drivers receive traffic citations several months after an incident, which they barely recall.
He said that he agreed to the amendment because it usually takes law enforcement less than two months to verify evidence before reporting an incident.
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
KEY FINDING: People are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to someone a few days before or a week after they begin to display symptoms The transmission of COVID-19 has been found to be highest within a week of the onset of symptoms, according to a medical study authored by a Taiwanese research team that was published by the American Medical Association on Friday. The research paper “Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset” was authored by six researchers for the Taiwan COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Team and published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The paper, which collected data from Jan. 15 to March 18, with a final follow-up
A group of Taiwanese living in Norway lost a lawsuit filed last year against the Norwegian government, accusing it of improperly changing their nationality from “Taiwanese” to “Chinese” on their residency permits. A district court in Oslo on Tuesday last week ruled that the Norwegian government abides by the “one China” policy and so does not diplomatically recognize Taiwan. The authorities’ decision to change the nationality of Taiwanese residing in the country to Chinese was in line with the government’s policy, so the lawsuit was without merit, the court said. The lawsuit was filed by three Taiwanese on Aug. 29 last
Taiwan recorded more than 3,500 same-sex marriages as of the end of March, nearly one year after legislation legalizing same-sex marriage took effect, the Ministry of the Interior said on Friday. A total of 3,553 same-sex couples had registered their marriages as of the end of March, with New Taipei City recording the largest number of same-sex unions among the nation’s six special municipalities at 722, ministry data showed. The Legislative Yuan on May 22 last year passed the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法), which went into effect on May 24, making Taiwan the first