The three biggest COVID-19 challenges the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has faced were stabilizing mask supplies, border controls for people arriving from Europe or the US, and the cluster infection on the Panshih (磐石) navy supply ship, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
Chen, who heads the center, told an international news conference organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei on Wednesday that the three disease-prevention areas were the ones that could be improved the most.
He made the same remarks at the CECC’s news briefing yesterday.
Photo: CNA
The mask shortage in January and February caused by panic buying as the outbreak escalated over the Lunar New Year holiday caught the center off guard, he said, adding that it had to release masks reserved by the government for emergency purposes to meet demand.
Inventory replenishment could not be achieved amid the holidays, when production was halted, he said.
The center on Feb. 6 rolled out a mask-rationing system, which limited the number people could buy to two per week, he said.
With rationing and enhanced production, it took about a month before supplies stabilized, he said, adding that supply has remained ahead of demand since.
The second challenge was to stop imported COVID-19 cases from Europe and the US, where infections rose “abruptly” and “exponentially,” Chen said.
Although the center had anticipated a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe, it did not predict that the escalation would be as soon as early March, prompting it to place an abrupt entry ban on foreigners from March 14, he said.
The sudden decision inconvenienced some travelers, he said.
Taiwanese who returned from European nations not previously subject to quarantine rules were ordered to do so to minimize the risk of community infection, he said.
Some of those people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but thanks to their full cooperation, the “loopholes” were closed, he said.
The Panshih situation was the third challenge, Chen said.
The vessel was one of three in a “Friendship Flotilla” that visited Palau from March 12 to 15, with several navy cadets found to have contracted COVID-19, but they were only ordered into quarantine after they had disembarked.
As of Tuesday, 36 military personnel aboard the ship had tested positive for the virus.
A lack of sophisticated diagnostic equipment was why doctors onboard failed to promptly diagnose the infections, Chen said.
New equipment has been added to military vessels to prevent a recurrence, he said.
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
KEY FINDING: People are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to someone a few days before or a week after they begin to display symptoms The transmission of COVID-19 has been found to be highest within a week of the onset of symptoms, according to a medical study authored by a Taiwanese research team that was published by the American Medical Association on Friday. The research paper “Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset” was authored by six researchers for the Taiwan COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Team and published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The paper, which collected data from Jan. 15 to March 18, with a final follow-up
ENHANCED SECURITY: The proposed amendment would require Chinese citizens to present proof of having renounced their citizenship to obtain permanent residence A proposed legal amendment to close a three-month gap between Chinese citizens becoming naturalized Republic of China (ROC) citizens and renouncing their Chinese citizenship yesterday proceeded to committee review. The proposal, sponsored by Democratic Progressive Party legislators Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾), seeks to amend Article 17 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) by prohibiting Chinese citizens from obtaining ROC citizenship before they have provided documentation proving that they have renounced their Chinese citizenship. Under existing rules, Chinese citizens can immediately proceed with household registration and apply for a