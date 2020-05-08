Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan.
The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal.
The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers.
Photo courtesy of Society for Wildlife and Nature president Jeng Ming-shiou
Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the shoal over the past few years, which has altered the sand and sediment and poses a catastrophe for local marine ecology, society president Jeng Ming-shiou (鄭明修) told a news conference in Taipei.
Jeng, a fellow member at Academia Sinica’s Biodiversity Research Center, called for regular air patrols by drones or helicopters over the Formosa Banks.
The group last month concluded an underwater recording of the shoal, capturing on screen 44 families of 643 fish, as well as more than 10 types of soft coral, he said, adding that the footage is the nation’s first documentation of marine ecology in the shoal area.
Photo courtesy of the Society for Wildlife and Nature via CNA
During the recording, the society found large swathes of the seabed covered in drag nets, which it said could be from Chinese trawlers.
Most Taiwanese do not know about the rich fishery resources in the area and scientific reports are lacking, the group said.
The society also urged the Council of Agriculture and the Ocean Affairs Council to allocate funding to support long-term projects to monitor underwater and fisheries conditions in the area, in a bid to ensure the sustainable development of the nation’s marine resources.
CGA Patrol Affairs Division Chief Wang Cheng-hsin (王正信) told the news conference that the agency had escorted two Chinese ships with its 28 crewmembers, including their captains back to Magong City (馬公) last year.
The two captains were each sentenced to six months in prison, while each crew member was given four months, he said, adding that all of their cargoes, including the illegally mined sand, were confiscated.
The CGA last year chased away 500 dredging ships, and 1,077 from January to last month, he said, adding that it had appealed to its Chinese counterpart, but had not received an answer.
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
KEY FINDING: People are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to someone a few days before or a week after they begin to display symptoms The transmission of COVID-19 has been found to be highest within a week of the onset of symptoms, according to a medical study authored by a Taiwanese research team that was published by the American Medical Association on Friday. The research paper “Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset” was authored by six researchers for the Taiwan COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Team and published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The paper, which collected data from Jan. 15 to March 18, with a final follow-up
ENHANCED SECURITY: The proposed amendment would require Chinese citizens to present proof of having renounced their citizenship to obtain permanent residence A proposed legal amendment to close a three-month gap between Chinese citizens becoming naturalized Republic of China (ROC) citizens and renouncing their Chinese citizenship yesterday proceeded to committee review. The proposal, sponsored by Democratic Progressive Party legislators Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾), seeks to amend Article 17 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) by prohibiting Chinese citizens from obtaining ROC citizenship before they have provided documentation proving that they have renounced their Chinese citizenship. Under existing rules, Chinese citizens can immediately proceed with household registration and apply for a