The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should recall low-sodium salt products made by Taiyen Biotech Co (台鹽), which used Chinese-made potassium chloride with high radioactivity levels and falsely labeled the products, an environmentalist and a lawmaker said yesterday.
Food producers usually replace some of the sodium chloride in salt products with potassium chloride to make low-sodium salt to help consumers avoid high blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases linked to a high intake of sodium chloride.
At a news conference at the legislature in Taipei, Green Consumers’ Foundation secretary-general Jay Fang (方儉) and New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-Hua (陳椒華) raised concerns about alleged false labeling and excessive radioactivity levels in Taiyen’s low-sodium salt products.
Photo: Peng Wan-hsin, Taipei Times
After Fang called attention to the products in 2017, the Control Yuan that year corrected the FDA for failing to regulate radioisotopes in food products and for trying to pass responsibility to the Atomic Energy Council.
The government has set the maximum allowable level of potassium-40 in building materials at 10,000 becquerels per kilogram (Bq/kg), but does not regulate its levels in food products, Fang said yesterday.
The level of radioactivity of the potassium chloride used in Taiyen’s products was found to reach 18,000Bq/kg, high enough to be regulated by the council, he said, asking why the ingredient was not regulated and highlighted on product labels when used as a food additive.
Although potassium-40 is a natural isotope found in the human body, people who do not lack potassium should not unnecessarily expose themselves to additional radioactive material or consume excessive levels of potassium chloride, which could cause kidney problems, he said.
The products’ labels also state that they are manufactured in Taiwan, but their main ingredient, potassium chloride, is imported from China, Fang said.
Taiyen’s salt products dominate the domestic market, but authorities have failed to strictly evaluate their safety, Chen said, calling on the FDA to recall the products immediately.
Taiyen later yesterday said in a statement that it developed the products to help people consume more potassium, as some studies have shown that Taiwanese generally lack the element.
After the Executive Yuan and the Legislative Yuan held meetings on the issue, experts agreed that potassium is necessary for humans and a warning label is not needed, the company said.
Its low-sodium salt products use sodium chloride as the base ingredient, which is produced at its plant in Miaoli County, with potassium chloride and other ingredients added later, Taiyen said, without clarifying their proportions or radiation levels.
Potassium chloride is imported from Europe, the US or China, it said, adding that its salt products are absolutely safe, with legal labeling and ingredients.
Under the Control Yuan’s advice, the company last year renamed its low-sodium salt products by removing the word “healthy” from their titles, it added.
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
Newly available Taiwan Garrison Command wiretapping files have revealed new information about the case of Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor who was killed in July 1981 during a visit to Taiwan, the Transitional Justice Commission said on Wednesday. Wiretapping conducted as part of the command’s Project Rainbow monitored individuals affiliated, or believed to be affiliated, with the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement, referring to people critical of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the White Terror era. Many of the files available for the first time proved that the command had been monitoring Chen’s family, interfering
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the