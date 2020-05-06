Micron Technology Taiwan and its employees donated NT$8 million (US$267,737.62) through the Micron Technology Foundation to the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) to help support underprivileged families during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund said on Monday.
The company’s matching gift program meant that contributions to the fund from more than 1,000 of its employees were doubled, the fund said. The donation was more than five times the NT$1.5 million goal the company set early last month when it launched a fundraising campaign.
The money would be put toward its COVID-19 Home and School Care Project, which seeks to ensure “economic security, continuous learning and critical life support” for families affected by the pandemic, the fund said.
Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times
Emergency aid has already been given to 500 families, it said.
The fund said it plans to buy tablet computers and other digital tools to help guarantee children’s right to education and increase their awareness of disease prevention.
“I am deeply moved by the generous response from our local team members, and we are honored to work with the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families to provide immediate support to Taiwanese families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Micron Technology corporate vice president and Taiwan country manager K.C. Hsu (徐國晉) said.
“As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, young children and their families remain especially vulnerable,” fund chief executive Betty Ho (何素秋) said.
The fund has seen donations drop by about 33 percent since the start of the year, compared with the same period last year, Ho said.
