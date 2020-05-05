Chunghwa designs inauguration stamps of Tsai and VP Lai

By Hsiao Yu-Hsin, Chen Yu-hsun and Dennis Xie / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Chunghwa Post yesterday unveiled a set of commemorative stamps for the nation’s 15th presidential inauguration on May 20.

The package, to be released on the same day, contains three items: a stamp featuring President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is to begin her second term, and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德); a collection of four designer stamps; and a stamp folio, Chungwha Post said.

The stamp of Tsai and Lai show them smiling in white shirts to highlight their approachable nature, said graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真), who designed the stamps.

A stamp released by Chunghwa Post commemorating the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and vice president-elect William Lai. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post via CNA

“The president and vice president are not legends high above the masses. They live under the same sky as we do,” Nieh said.

The other four stamps each feature simple designs to convey the concepts of “blossoming,” “democracy,” “readiness” and “direction,” Chungwha Post said.

The “blossoming” stamp, with a face value of NT$8, uses dots to depict firework bursts, the way the flower of democracy blossoms in Taiwan, it said.

A handout photo shows a Chunghwa Post stamp designed by graphic designer Aaron Nieh to commemorate the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen and vice president-elect William Lai. Photo courtesy of the General Association of Chinese Culture via CNA

The NT$8 “democracy” stamp uses lines to create a mailbox, which contains a staircase leading to the Presidential Office, highlighting open communication channels between the government and the people, it said.

The NT$15 “readiness” stamp uses shapes to depict a golf ball approaching the edge of a hole, as a way to show that the government is ready to serve the public with professionalism and perseverance, it said.

The NT$15 “direction” stamp uses shades of colors to form a misty sky with a lighthouse in the distance, which signifies that after a fog there will always be the sun, it added.

“The design of the package was finished amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Taiwan’s success in disease prevention has shown people at home and abroad its most trustworthy and reliable facets,” Nieh said.