WEATHER
High temperatures forecast
Most parts of the nation are forecast to see highs of 30oC or more, along with partly cloudy to sunny weather this weekend, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Daytime highs are forecast to climb to between 30oC and 34oC over the three-day break from yesterday to tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to hit 33oC in Taipei and Taichung, and 34oC in Chiayi, Pingtung and Taitung, the bureau said. Showers are expected in Kinmen, Penghu and Lienchiang, with Matsu forecast to record a high of 28oC this weekend, it said. Scattered showers are likely in eastern Taiwan, while afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for the northern, eastern and mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan between today and Monday, it added.
CRIME
KTV death toll rises to six
Another victim died from injuries sustained in a fire at a karaoke outlet on Sunday last week, bringing the death toll from the incident to six, police said on Thursday. The 29-year-old man, surnamed Chang (張), was in a critical condition when he was taken to National Taiwan University Hospital and placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, police said. However, his condition failed to improve and his family decided to end treatment after discussions with medical personnel. He passed away on Thursday afternoon, police said. Chang is the sixth person to have died from the fire, which broke out at the Cashbox Partyworld KTV branch on Linsen N Road. At the time, all five major safety features — an indoor fire hydrant, automatic sprinkler system, automatic fire alarm, emergency broadcasting system and smoke extraction equipment — were not working, investigating police and prosecutors said on Tuesday. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Thursday said a report determining responsibility for the fire would be released within a week, adding that the city government had set up an investigation committee to look into the safety inspection system.
CRIME
Man fined for pet’s action
A man in Miaoli County, surnamed Liao (廖), was fined NT$3,000 after a local police precinct received a video clip dated March 22 showing his dog poking its head out of a backseat window while he was driving in the city. Police said that pets, considered as properties by law, are subject to Article 29 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), which states that drivers could be fined between NT$3,000 and NT$9,000 for carrying items that exceed the regulated length, width or height limits.
DIPLOMACY
Dutch office pulls video
The Netherlands’ de facto embassy in Taiwan on Thursday confirmed that it had taken down a video on its Facebook page, in which it had announced a name change from the “Netherlands Trade and Investment Office” to the “Netherlands Office Taipei.” In the five-minute address in the video, Dutch Representative Guy Wittich said that relations and cooperation between Taiwan and the Netherlands have continued to strengthen in many areas. The video was a livestream that was on Facebook and YouTube for only a couple of hours, the office said in response to reporters’ queries about the issue. The video was removed after China protested the name change, urging the Netherlands to adhere to the “one China principle.” The move by the Netherlands to change the name of its Taipei office followed similar decisions by Australia, the UK, Japan and Poland over the past few years.
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators yesterday encouraged the public not to stop donating to charities, as even small sums could save groups facing difficulty raising funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is not an issue of being charitable,” KMT Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) said. “Whether these organizations survive can spell life or death for the disadvantaged people they care for.” The pandemic is also affecting fundraising for social welfare and eating into funds for standing outreach, said Chang Hsueh-heng (張學恆), founder of a watchdog for the rights of those with mental and physical disabilities. The government should give a six-month subsidy, help people
A Taiwanese employee at the Taipei Representative Office in France has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case among the nation’s overseas diplomatic employees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The employee is in home isolation, while another worker in the office has been placed in home quarantine, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a news conference in Taipei, without revealing the workers’ identities. The employee, after showing symptoms, was tested on Thursday last week and the results confirmed to be positive on Monday, Ou said, adding that the effects on the office are limited as employees have worked from