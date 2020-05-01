EY nominates NCC chair

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





The Executive Yuan yesterday nominated National Communications Commission (NCC) Acting Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) as its new chairman and former NCC vice chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) to return to his previous post.

The Cabinet also nominated three new commissioners: NCC Chief Secretary Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏), National Taiwan University Graduate Institute of Journalism professor Lin Lihyun (林麗雲) and National Taiwan Normal University Graduate Institute of Mass Communications professor Wang Wei-ching (王維菁).

The Cabinet said that it considered various factors in choosing nominees, such as gender equality, political party affiliation, experience, bringing in outside voices and ensuring that commissioners serve staggered terms.

Except Hsiao, whose term would last from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022, the remaining four commissioners would serve from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2024, if confirmed it said.

All nominees are qualified based on the National Communications Commission Organization Act (國家通訊傳播委員會組織法), as they have extensive experience in law, telecommunications or mass communications, the Cabinet said.

“We hope that the Legislative Yuan will quickly review their qualifications and confirm their appointments, so that the commission can continue to operate,” it added.

A source familiar with the matter said that the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee could start reviewing the appointments in the second half of this month, as the nomination process requires a 10-day public notice period.

Chen has been the agency’s acting chairman since May last year after former NCC chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷宜) and Wong, who briefly served as acting chairman after Chan, resigned.

Chan stepped down after she was criticized by the Cabinet for failing to curb the spread of misinformation before the nine-in-one election in November 2018, where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party suffered major setbacks.

Lin, who was an outspoken critic during the nation’s 2012 to 2013 media anti-monopolization movement, specializes in issues related to the concentration of media ownership.

Wong and Hsiao have handled telecommunications matters since working in the Directorate General of Telecommunications, which in 2006 became part of the NCC.

This is the first time that the Executive Yuan has nominated two NCC commissioners who have served as telecommunication officials.

Industry observers said the move signaled the direction the government was taking, particularly after a 5G spectrum auction earlier this year.

Wong and Hsiao understand telecoms and are on amicable terms with them, they said, adding that communication between the commission and telecoms are expected to be efficient and productive.