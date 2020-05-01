Virus Outbreak: Diplomatic worker in France tests positive for virus

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A Taiwanese employee at the Taipei Representative Office in France has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case among the nation’s overseas diplomatic employees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The employee is in home isolation, while another worker in the office has been placed in home quarantine, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a news conference in Taipei, without revealing the workers’ identities.

The employee, after showing symptoms, was tested on Thursday last week and the results confirmed to be positive on Monday, Ou said, adding that the effects on the office are limited as employees have worked from home since the middle of March.

The worker had not been in direct contact with Representative to France Francois Wu (吳志中), who remains healthy, nor with visitors to the office, she added.