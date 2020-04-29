The balance of a relief fund established in 1961 by Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) to tackle hunger in China would be confiscated as national property, the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee said on Sunday.
By the time the fund was closed in 2002, it had amassed NT$34.25 million (US$1.14 million at the current exchange rate) from domestic donations and US$750,000 from foreign donations, the committee said.
The money was put into an account at the central bank held by the Chinese Association for Relief and Ensuing Services, but the domestic donations were in 2004 transferred to an account at Land Bank of Taiwan, it said.
The committee said that it has asked the association to return the money to the central government.
“Today China is in a state of disaster... I hope that everyone can donate foodstuffs and give NT$1 each, so that through everyone’s great effort we can save our dying compatriots in the mainland,” the committee quoted Chiang as saying in a January 1961 speech.
Officials told a legislative session the following month that they would look into ways for each government department to assist fundraising efforts, the committee said.
In 1962, Chiang ordered that the account opened by the association should not be touched until NT$10 million was gathered, and that the funds should be left until it was determined that China was in a state of emergency, it said.
The association contravened this stipulation when it moved the funds to Land Bank of Taiwan and when the foreign donations, totaling NT$20.46 million, were transferred two years later, it added.
The association was entrusted by the government to collect the donations, but it did not have any rights to the funds, the committee said.
The committee said that it is to hold a hearing today to address the questions of whether the association was affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and whether its NT$1.37 billion in assets were inappropriately acquired.
Numerous comments accusing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being dishonest have been posted to his Twitter account, with many users posting images of Taiwan’s national flag in response to his tweets. Tedros yesterday wrote a single word — “Honesty” — on Twitter, which garnered more than 6,000 mostly negative comments in just a few hours — much higher than the average of 100 comments that his posts typically receive. US political commentator Benny Johnson commented: “Why weren’t you honest about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China?” Johnson included a video in which Tedros praised Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak
‘BE CAUTIOUS’: It is too early to discuss a lockdown in the nation, the minister of health said, adding that efforts should focus on enhancing disease prevention The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is far from necessitating a lockdown, but advance preparation and drills are necessary, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), first made the remarks at a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei and repeated them at the CECC’s daily news briefing in the afternoon. A cluster of 28 cases have been found in the crew members of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石) over the past five days, and more than 90 locations in 10 cities and counties visited by the infected
SUSPECTS OUT ON BAIL: The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said it has applied with the High Court to have the three returned to detention as it searches for others involved Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) said that China was behind an attack against him, after his three alleged assailants were released on bail yesterday. “The Chinese Communist Party’s proxies have a history of attacks carried out against Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan,” Lam told reporters. “Now they are only causing trouble for Hong Kongers, but later they will make trouble for Taiwanese.” Lam said that he would be more vigilant. “I was quite surprised to hear that the suspects got released on bail so quickly,” he added. “I am, of course, fearful and will avoid walking down dark alleys.” Lam was
China Airlines Ltd’s (CAL) new aircraft would highlight images and elements of Taiwan that would make them distinct from Chinese airlines’ planes, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday, amid calls to rename the airline to avoid people confusing it with Chinese carriers. The issue of whether to rename the nation’s largest carrier came to the fore again after Taiwan announced that it would donate 10 million masks to countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with CAL carrying out the deliveries, but several foreign media outlets reported that the masks came from China after seeing the words