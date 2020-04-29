The Philippines’ top envoy to Taiwan has not received instructions from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to arrange the deportation of a Philippine worker to Manila for allegedly defaming Duterte online.
Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman and Resident Representative Angelito Banayo on Monday said in a telephone interview that he would have received the instructions had they been issued, but had not received any such directives.
He said that deportation is the sovereign right of the host government and is “not within the prerogative of a foreign government like the Philippines,” which the office represents in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.
“The question of deportation is something that only the Taiwanese government can decide,” he added.
The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment on Saturday in a statement accused the worker of cyberlibel for the “willful posting of nasty and malevolent materials against President Duterte on Facebook.”
The department identified the worker as a caregiver in Yunlin County who shared videos under the pseudonym Linn Silawan criticizing Duterte and his online supporters for their actions amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Philippines.
The posts were “intended to cause hatred amid the global health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.
The sharing and posting of such videos are punishable as libel under Republic Act 10175, the department said, adding that the Philippine Overseas Labor Office was coordinating the worker’s deportation with her broker and employer due to “the gravity of her offense under Philippine law.”
However, Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque denied that Manila is seeking the worker’s deportation, saying that the country upholds freedom of expression.
Nonetheless, Manila is ready to assist the worker should she be deported by Taiwan, Roque said, adding that it is for local authorities to decide her fate.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) late on Monday said that if Manila deems through due process that the worker broke Philippine laws, it can request judicial cooperation via diplomatic channels to discuss with Taipei whether to deport her.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that migrant workers in Taiwan enjoy the same freedom of expression as Taiwanese, which should be respected by other nations.
In the interview, Banayo said that the labor office potentially seeking punishment for the worker was a “unilateral decision” made by a labor attache in Taichung who did not inform MECO beforehand.
“We did not advise him, nor did he ask MECO ... for permission to do so,” Banayo said.
As a part-time journalist and former columnist for a Philippine daily, Banayo said that he would not recommend legal action against the worker, because he believes in freedom of expression.
“In the previous government in the Philippines, I was charged with six counts of libel, so it is far from the realm of possibility for me to want to curtail freedom of speech or freedom of information in any matter whatsoever,” Banayo said.
Numerous comments accusing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being dishonest have been posted to his Twitter account, with many users posting images of Taiwan’s national flag in response to his tweets. Tedros yesterday wrote a single word — “Honesty” — on Twitter, which garnered more than 6,000 mostly negative comments in just a few hours — much higher than the average of 100 comments that his posts typically receive. US political commentator Benny Johnson commented: “Why weren’t you honest about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China?” Johnson included a video in which Tedros praised Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak
‘BE CAUTIOUS’: It is too early to discuss a lockdown in the nation, the minister of health said, adding that efforts should focus on enhancing disease prevention The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is far from necessitating a lockdown, but advance preparation and drills are necessary, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), first made the remarks at a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei and repeated them at the CECC’s daily news briefing in the afternoon. A cluster of 28 cases have been found in the crew members of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石) over the past five days, and more than 90 locations in 10 cities and counties visited by the infected
SUSPECTS OUT ON BAIL: The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said it has applied with the High Court to have the three returned to detention as it searches for others involved Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) said that China was behind an attack against him, after his three alleged assailants were released on bail yesterday. “The Chinese Communist Party’s proxies have a history of attacks carried out against Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan,” Lam told reporters. “Now they are only causing trouble for Hong Kongers, but later they will make trouble for Taiwanese.” Lam said that he would be more vigilant. “I was quite surprised to hear that the suspects got released on bail so quickly,” he added. “I am, of course, fearful and will avoid walking down dark alleys.” Lam was
China Airlines Ltd’s (CAL) new aircraft would highlight images and elements of Taiwan that would make them distinct from Chinese airlines’ planes, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday, amid calls to rename the airline to avoid people confusing it with Chinese carriers. The issue of whether to rename the nation’s largest carrier came to the fore again after Taiwan announced that it would donate 10 million masks to countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with CAL carrying out the deliveries, but several foreign media outlets reported that the masks came from China after seeing the words