Web searches for “hand washing” was correlated with lower confirmed COVID-19 cases in 21 nations, a National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) analysis of Google’s search data showed, the authors of a study said on Friday.
Searches for the keyword pair in Taiwan and the nation’s successful disease-prevention efforts support the findings, the researchers said.
Lin Yu-hsuan (林煜軒), an assistant investigator in the NHRI’s Institute of Popular Health Sciences, headed the research, which was published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity.
Three weeks after days on which the data showed a spike in searches for “hand washing,” there were fewer confirmed cases, Lin said.
Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand had higher frequencies of such searches, with all three subsequently showing lower numbers of confirmed cases, he said, adding that Iran, Italy and South Korea showed the opposite result after fewer searches.
The high number of searches in Taiwan shows that the NHRI’s efforts to relay pandemic information were working and Taiwanese were following up on it, Lin said.
Taiwan’s success should be credited to the government and the public, he said.
In related news, Taichung Tzu Chi Hospital Department of Pediatrics doctor Yu Meng-kung (余孟恭) on Friday said that people should wash their hands with soap and water rather than isopropyl alcohol.
Medical personnel complain of dermatitis because alcohol dissolves sebum secretions on the hands, Yu said.
While the best way to prevent dermatitis would be to avoid sanitizers, they are an occupational hazard that medical workers must face, he said.
However, outside of healthcare situations, people should wash their hands with soap and water, and dry them completely before going back to work, he said, adding that appropriate use of lotions to keep the skin moist would further protect the hands.
If people have redness, puffiness or itching of the hands, they should visit a doctor immediately, he said.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas. There is therefore a need to
SHARING IDEAS: Using other countries as examples, the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin said that the nation’s name did not have to be written in English on the cover of the passport Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) yesterday unveiled three design proposals for a revised passport cover, at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei. The proposals were in response to a debate about whether to emphasize “Taiwan” and de-emphasize “China” in the wording on the cover. Chung proposed designs including one with no English wording at all, which keeps the overall design of the current passport. Another replaced the national emblem with a map of the main island of Taiwan, and had the words “Taiwan Passport” in large lettering at the top
YOUNGER PATIENTS: A CECC official said that most of the cases were imported by Taiwanese studying in other countries, the majority of whom are in their 20s and 30s Among the COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, 70.4 percent were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and about 22 percent had pneumonia, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. On Saturday afternoon, Chang gave a briefing on the epidemiological characteristics of the 395 cases confirmed in the nation as of Wednesday last week. Since COVID-19 was included as a category 5 notifiable communicable disease in mid-January, the criteria for reporting suspected cases for testing have been expanded several times — the most times ever for a notifiable disease, he said. The number of tests conducted per day peaked after
Police in Tainan are looking for a Chinese businessman who has not paid fines totaling NT$700,000 for breaching COVID-19 quarantine regulations. The man, surnamed Pan (潘), arrived from China on March 20 and was told to quarantine himself for 14 days. He stayed with relatives in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德). Tainan health authorities said that they received tip-offs from residents who said they spotted Pan going out to shop and eat. An investigation found that Pan had been out on seven different days. He was fined a total of NT$700,000 for breaching quarantine seven times, the authorities said. All people quarantined at home or