Facebook remains the most commonly used social media Web site in Taiwan, at 98.9 percent of all Taiwanese Internet users, vastly outstripping second-placed Instagram, at 38.8 percent of all users, a Taiwan Network Information Center report showed.
Facebook is popular across all age groups in Taiwan, although younger users are beginning to use it less often, the annual report found.
Users under the age of 30 rarely frequent Facebook, although they form the majority of users of other social media sites, it found.
Photo: AFP
The report said that no other social media Web site is used by more than 10 percent of Internet users, an indication that other Web sites have select audiences.
This trend indicates that Internet users are attempting to maintain some sort of privacy while not completely eschewing the popular Facebook and Instagram, it said.
In third is Twitter, at 5.6 percent of all Internet users, while Professional Technology Temple (PTT) — the nation’s biggest online bulletin board system — is the fourth-most frequented social media Web site, at 1.4 percent of all users, the report said.
Users of Twitter and PTT are mostly male — more than 60 percent — and most fall in the 25 to 29 age bracket, the report said.
Instagram seems to have more female users and, as mentioned in reports in other countries, seems to be frequented by younger people, with more than 70 percent of 15-to-24-year-old Internet users frequenting the site, and about 60 percent of 25-to-29-year-old users visiting it.
Aside from Facebook, Instagram is the only Web site that 12-to-14-year-old users frequent, the report said, adding that 65.2 percent of Internet users in that age group visit it.
The report said that a fairly high percentage of female Taiwanese Internet users visit Sina Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, attributing it to people following celebrities.
Dcard is similar to PTT, but the average age of its users, at 20-to-24, is slightly younger than the PTT user base, the report said.
Sina Weibo and Dcard placed fifth and sixth, with 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent of all users frequenting the sites respectively, it said.
