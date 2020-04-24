Chinese Television System (CTS) and Taiwan Television (TTV) yesterday passed evaluations held every three years by the National Communications Commission, although CTS was urged to improve its financial situation.
While CTS has paid-in capital of NT$1.69 billion (US$56.2 million), the network’s financial losses over the past few years have amounted to more than half of its capital, the broadcast media regulator said.
CTS is one of the nation’s three oldest terrestrial TV networks, alongside TTV and China Television Co (CTV).
However, unlike CTV, CTS has become part of the Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS) — the nation’s public TV system, which also includes Public Television Service (PTS) and Hakka TV — after the government in 2006 implemented the Divestment of Shares in Terrestrial Television Act (無線電視事業公股處理條例), which required government entities, political parties and the military to dispose of their stakes in terrestrial TV networks.
Despite being part of TBS, CTS does not receive any government funding, but must generate its own revenue, the commission said.
The network’s management has been invited to answer questions from commissioners about its financial restructuring plans over the next three years, commission spokesman Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏) said.
“CTS has claimed to still have a legal surplus of NT$3.9 billion. It has also indicated that the Ministry of Culture and PTS have discussed the possibility of budgeting funds to buy back privately held stock so that it can become a completely public TV network, which should receive government funding,” Hsiao said.
The network has proposed plans to generate additional revenue and reduce operating costs over the next three years by leasing part of its valuable property on Taipei’s Guangfu S Road to using new media to broadcast its in-house programming and TV series, the commission said.
However, the network still needs to secure approval from the ministry before it can lease its property, it said.
The government’s failure to buy back privately held CTS shares has placed the network in an awkward position, the commission said in a statement.
“Its financial performance has much to do with its undetermined status. We will help the network resolve this issue by seeking assistance from other government agencies,” the commissioin added.
