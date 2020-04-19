Clarivate Analytics and the Science and Technology Policy Research and Information Center on Friday published a report showcasing neuroscience research to help Taiwanese researchers keep up with trends in the field.
The report, titled “Analysis of Neuroscience Research Fronts,” shows that the global trend for neuroscience research is focused on clinical neuroscience and nerve-related diseases, neurogenetics and cognitive neuroscience.
The US, the UK and Germany issued the most papers that were frequently cited, it said.
The University of California, Harvard University and the University of London were the top three institutes that issued papers, the report said.
Papers published by the University of Toronto have the highest average citation and the institute is considered the most influential, it added.
Center director-general Joung Yuh-jzer (莊裕澤) said that nations are injecting cash into neuroscience research, while private funds and venture capital are also investing heavily in new companies in the field.
Neuroscience research from Taiwan is concentrated on neuromodulation, nerve injuries and neurodevelopment disorders, Joung said.
Over the past five years, Taiwan has published nearly 650 papers per year, Joung added.
The report said that Taipei Veterans General Hospital, National Taiwan University and National Yang Ming University regularly publish quality papers.
While mostly consistent with the direction of international research in the same field, Taiwan’s focus centers on migraines, sleep apnea, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, depression and stroke, a direction perhaps influenced by the number of clinical studies in the nation, the center said.
Some experts said that Taiwan should find a “localized subject of research,” the report said, adding that while Taiwan benefits from National Health Insurance archive data, it lacks a more systematic integration of the data to give researchers better understanding of diseases.
Taiwan could consider extending its research toward medical materials, such as nerve conduits used to regenerate or repair the nervous systems, or skin dressing that would enhance nerve regeneration, the report said.
