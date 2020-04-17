Several overseas Taiwanese groups on Wednesday called for changing the English-language title on the nation’s passport to “Taiwan,” while World United Formosans for Independence (WUFI) in Taiwan urged the government to promote the name change at a time when the nation is drawing unprecedented attention worldwide for its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a joint statement titled “Let Taiwan Passport Be Taiwan,” 46 Taiwanese organizations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania said they are all familiar with stories of confusion at foreign immigration desks when Taiwanese present a passport that says “Republic of China” on the cover.
Although the word “Taiwan” also appears on the passport cover, foreign immigration authorities often mistake it for a Chinese passport, the groups said.
A constitutional amendment to change Taiwan’s official name — the Republic of China (ROC) — might not be possible in the near term, while but there is broad public support for the use of the English designation “Taiwan,” the organizations said, citing a poll that showed 74.3 percent of Taiwanese support that name.
Ken Wu (吳兆峯), director of the Los Angeles branch of the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, said that he had met many people who did not know “the difference between the ROC and the PRC [People’s Republic of China]” in his work in the financial field.
In some cases, Taiwanese clients are misidentified as Chinese, which can have significant legal repercussions, said Wu, whose organization is among those that signed the statement.
He said that while a name change on passports was unlikely, the government should make an effort, particularly in light of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) long-term goal of promoting the use of the name “Taiwan” internationally.
The “Let Taiwan Passport Be Taiwan” statement followed an online petition launched by an overseas Taiwanese group to change the name of Taiwan’s flagship carrier, China Airlines (CAL), to “Taiwan Airlines.”
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday expressed support for changing CAL’s name, but said it might not be easy as it could affect the nation’s freedoms of the air privileges.
CAL could use “more symbols of Taiwan” to prevent misconceptions about its origin, Su said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday endorsed Su’s stance, saying the government would increase the recognizability of things representing Taiwan and that members of the public have shown their creativity in suggesting potential alternatives.
Meanwhile, WUFI urged the Tsai administration to make more progress in promoting the nation’s name change at this critical juncture.
Taiwan has received unprecedented attention from other countries because of its effective response to contain COVID-19, which is a good opportunity for Taiwan to assert its sovereignty and rights to join international organizations, it said in a news release yesterday.
It would not push Tsai to complete the name change process immediately, but Tsai should show her committment to the nearly 8.17 million people who voted for her in the Jan. 11 presidential election, it said.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the