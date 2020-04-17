Small businesses that need to be bailed out amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be eligible for a tax-free loan of NT$500,000 (US$16,600), and the central bank would start accepting applications as soon as next week, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said yesterday.
As small businesses are exempt from issuing receipts, they would be able to secure the loan after undergoing a simple credit history check, without having to provide a financial statement, Koo told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.
After passing the review, the loan would be disbursed within three days, he said.
Photo: CNA
Money for the loans would come from the NT$200 billion central bank fund for loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the pandemic, he said.
The bank would propose an amendment to rules governing loans to SMEs, which would be forwarded to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) for review, Koo said. adding that the loans are expected to benefit about 500,000 small businesses.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Labor Lin Ming-yu (林明裕) yesterday unveiled easier regulations for workers applying for low-interest loans.
Previously, workers must have joined the Labor Insurance Fund to qualify for a NT$100,000 loan.
The new rule only requires that workers provide proof of employment, he said.
The government would pay the interest for the first year and guarantee up to 95 percent of the loan; the loan repayment period is set at three years, with an annual interest rate of 1.845 percent in the second and third year, he said.
The ministry would announce the rules for applying on Monday and start accepting applications on April 27 at the earliest, he said.
As for workers who do not fall under any of the categories eligible for subsidies — such as workers in hostess bars, nightclubs, karaoke bars and saunas — but whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Welfare would issue a subsidy of NT$10,000 to NT$30,000 per person, Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.
However, as the bailout package was designed to aid local workers, foreign workers would not be eligible for the subsidies, he said.
Meanwhile, foreigners who own businesses and employ Taiwanese workers can apply for varying wage subsidies depending on the field they are in, he said.
The bailout policies announced so far would cover about 3 million Taiwanese, including low and middle-income earners; owners of companies whose revenue has been reduced by half; companies and individuals in the art and cultural sector; drivers; and self-employed people, Su said.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the