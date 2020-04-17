Man takes over family puppet troupe at age 18

With traditional crafts waning and lacking in successors, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei (張皓瑋) two years ago decided to forgo university and take over his grandfather’s budaixi, or glove puppetry, troupe.

As his grandfather founded the troupe and his father worked as its sound engineer, Chang said that he grew up on the set and had learned from a young age how to handle puppets.

Becoming the head of the troupe at the age of 18, Chang is likely the youngest troupe master in the nation, a position that comes with many duties.

Chang Hao-wei operates a traditional glove puppet in Nantou County on March 21. Photo: Chen Fong-li, Taipei Times

At the troupe’s first performance under new management, Chang said that he designed the puppets and wrote the script for the play, he said, adding that he was also the narrator and the dramatist at the event.

While his family was initially worried about his decision, they ultimately supported him by volunteering at every performance and providing some financial backing for equipment, such as lighting and audio equipment.

Chang said that his responsibilities took up most of his free time and he could not participate in many activities that others his age could, but he has never regretted his choice.

After seeing his performance, many of his former classmates were envious, and told him that it was good that he had discovered a passion early in life, he said.

Chang said that he and his troupe have made a name for themselves and are booking more and more performances.

“When we first started, we were invited to perform just the one show,” then as they gained popularity, the troupe would be invited to perform three days in a row, Chang said.

Chang said that on March 20, the troupe made a new record when it was contracted to perform for six consecutive days.

As most of his performances were conducted in front of temples, Chang said that he often felt “divine attention” during his performances.

Sometimes Chang prays before shows, and when he felt spiritual during a performance, the temple would usually ask for an encore or an additional show, which he said is “pretty phenomenal.”