Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan.
Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…”
The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.
Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation.
Ho yesterday updated the post, writing: “To all our friends and friends of friends in Taiwan, a huge thank you to all that you have done, and please know that I’m forever grateful.”
“We all know we are in this together as one world — and I’m totally grateful for every one which has reached out, advised, pointed the way, and tried their best to help, sometimes successfully and sometimes not,” she wrote in English.
“But that sincere effort and thought, regardless of success or failure, is what I will treasure forever,” she wrote.
“And mistakes? Also forgiven, lah!” she added, appearing to imply that she had “forgiven” a mask export ban that caused a Singaporean manufacturer to move its mask production lines from Taiwan back home.
“Hugs, everyone, and stop trying to beat each other up in cyber space,” Ho wrote, apparently referring to the responses to her initial comment.
“This is the least we can do, to respect all those who have lost their lives already, to help all those still fighting for their lives, and to fully back everyone from cleaner to doctor,” she said.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the ministry has seen the updated Facebook post and had no comment on the matter.
Taiwan and Singapore have a long-standing and deep relationship, and relations between the two governments and people are close, she said.
The ministry urged people to cherish the hard-won friendship between Taiwan and Singapore.
