New university graduates should take advantage of employment resources as they hunt for jobs in a market heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.
It, along with the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, provide relief resources in terms of job opportunities and skill enhancement workshops, it said.
Universities that receive subsidies from the education ministry’s Higher Education SPROUT Project are required to prioritize new graduates when hiring research assistants and post-doctoral researchers for the studies of the “five plus two” innovative industries, it said.
The “five plus two” refers to the government’s plans to develop an Asian Silicon Valley, biomedical tech, green energy, industry 4.0 (robotics), defense and aviation, as well as innovative agriculture and a “circular economy.”
The education ministry offers short-term, customized courses that teach professional know-how and skills and help strengthen students’ knowledge of interdisciplinary subjects; while the Youth Development Administration offers projects in cooperation with local startup ecosystems aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship, it said.
Universities are required to collaborate with the labor ministry in creating a database that tracks graduates’ career development, it added.
National Sun Yat-sen University president Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) said on-campus recruiting fairs were canceled this year due to COVID-19, but he hoped that the pandemic’s effect on Taiwanese industries would be addressed by the nation’s prevention efforts before the end of the second quarter.
The pandemic has resulted in rising demand for slash workers, who specialize in interdisciplinary fields and provide various services, Cheng said.
The university has prioritized its doctoral graduates in the hiring of new teachers, he added.
Wuu Dong-sing (武東星), a professor at National Chung Hsing University, said that at such a difficult time, graduating students should look for jobs in government’s employment programs, which would allow them to transform academic knowledge into practical skills.
Workforce demand would resume once the pandemic is under control, and that is when graduates with work experience will be able to seek jobs in industries that show the most potential, Wuu said.
