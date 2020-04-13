Treatable condition can cause nausea, dizziness at work

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





People who experience dizziness or nausea whenever they are at work might have a medical condition that is treatable with medication and exercise, a psychiatrist in Kaohsiung said.

The condition, in which some people feel sick at work, but then feel better as soon as they leave, might go undiagnosed, and in some cases they might be misdiagnosed as having autonomic dysfunction, Prospect Clinic psychiatrist Tseng Ping-tao (曾秉濤) wrote in an article in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) yesterday.

In most cases, the condition is related to migraines, and is often caused by vestibular migraines, Tseng said.

In many cases there is something at the workplace affecting the person that cannot be solved, he said.

For example, a person might be dealing with poor relationships with coworkers or even emotional abuse, or they might often be told at the last minute that they need to put in overtime, he said.

Constant pressure in the work environment, combined with an imbalance in a person’s calcium channels, can reach a critical point, causing neurons in the brain stem to send out electrical pulses, which lead to nausea, he said.

When these pulses pass through the inner ear they can cause tinnitus and dizziness, and when they pass through the spinal cord they can cause numbness in the limbs and muscle aches, he said.

They can also cause headaches and blurred vision when they pass through the brain, he said.

The condition can be “memorized” by the nervous system so that it reoccurs at the same time every day, he said, adding that it might even occur on a person’s day off, although with less intensity.

The condition can be treated in a manner similar to how migraines are treated, with patients given painkillers and medication to combat vertigo, he said.

They might also be told to take beta blockers or gamma aminobutyric acid — a medication used to relieve anxiety — every day before he onset of symptoms to break the cycle, he said.

Those with the condition might also be given botulinum toxin injections, which can help them relax, he said.

Regular exercise is also helpful, and people can achieve a healthy level of exercise by walking or cycling to and from work, he said.

As other pre-existing conditions can also lead to dizziness in the workplace, people who suspect they have the condition should visit a doctor, he said.