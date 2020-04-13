Political Developments: KMT appoints Dcard cofounder as digital chief

Staff writer, with CNA





Chien Chin-yu (簡勤佑), cofounder of Dcard — an online forum popular among young people — was on Saturday appointed the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) digital marketing technology chief.

He said he is confident he can lead the KMT in turning defeat into victory in the online world.

He would begin by improving the Web literacy of KMT legislators, many of whom are not very familiar with the online ecosystem, Chien said.

Dcard cofounder Chien Chin-yu speaks at the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) headquarters in Taipei on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the KMT via CNA

Speaking to reporters before attending the final round of interviews for the position, Chien said that he had left Dcard some time ago and was searching for his next “big stage.”

As the KMT is clearly behind in terms of its support online, it can improve in all areas, such as shortening the videos it shares or improving the design of the images it posts, to better meet the needs of Internet users, he said.

Asked whether it would be difficult to turn the KMT’s online image around given young people’s aversion to the party, Chien said that if it was no challenge, he would not be competing for the position.

He said he was waiting to find out when he would have an in-depth discussion with KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) about strategy and ideas.

The role of the digital marketing technology chief would mainly be to create an overall online strategy for the KMT, said a source within the party who is close to Chiang.

The person would have to understand the direction of online opinion and bring together online opinion leaders for the party, the source said, adding that the person would also have to be familiar with social networking platforms and online tools, and be able to use online marketing resources.

The KMT’s Culture and Communications Committee produces content for the KMT, while the new media division is mainly responsible for “technical execution,” the source said.

The digital marketing technology chief would work closely with the committee and new media division towards the same goal, they said, adding that the KMT believes Chien can help the party win the support of young people.

In a statement on Facebook, Dcard said that it hopes Chien, who left the company in 2017, will listen to the voices of young people and reflect their ideas truthfully.

Many people are concerned about whether Chien’s appointment would affect the Dcard platform, the company said, adding that Dcard would strongly maintain a position of fairness and allow different voices to be heard on the platform.