Virus Outbreak: Group raises millions for ad responding to Tedros

MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said

Staff writer, with CNA





An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said.

Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others.

The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated attacks emanating out of Taiwan, amid global criticism of the WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks to the media at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 24. Photo: AP

“Please stop oppressing Taiwan, which is reaching out to the world, and all other vulnerable people,” the letter reads. “The WHO should play the role of a fair judge in the face of the world’s doubts about China’s untruthful report of the domestic developments of COVID-19.”

The organizers said that Tedros and the WHO had been sending confusing messages amid the pandemic.

“The world is extremely confused about you and the organization you serve, and Taiwan is as confused,” the letter reads. “Perhaps, the organization is rather slow in suppressing the pandemic, but if you can insist on communicating the truth, you can stop the proliferation of disinformation.”

Meanwhile, people have been wading into the fray online. Under the hashtag #ThisAttackComesFromTaiwan, many have posted pictures of Taiwan’s scenery and food, making fun of the word “attack.”

Separately, on a YouTube channel called “Stop Kiddin’ Studio,” which features the views of foreign nationals in Taiwan, a video clip shows Taiwan’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, saying that the bullying of Taiwanese must stop.

“We are kind, but we ain’t soft,” the video says. “Dr T please do not randomly accuse, discredit Taiwan. When the world suffers, we help.”