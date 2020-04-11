Taiwanese are taking action after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused Taiwan of orchestrating a racist campaign against him, including “complimenting” him and raising funds to run an advertisement in the New York Times.
Tedros’ remarks on Wednesday provoked angry responses from politicians across party lines, while members of the public expressed dissatisfaction via different means.
Facebook users Chang Chia-ling (張嘉玲) and Goldie Huang (黃靖芳) created an event called “Anti-racism! Let’s compliment Tedros instead!”
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet
As of 6pm yesterday, the event had more than 10,000 responses, with more than 5,600 saying they were “going.”
Commenters thanked Tedros for boosting Taiwan’s profile and for acknowledging Taiwan as an independent country, while some said they admired him for his loyalty to Beijing.
As President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and government agencies have formally responded to Tedros’ false accusation, ordinary people are engaging the issue with supplementary and humorous alternatives, Chang said.
People were regulating each other in the comments to avoid improper remarks, as they do not want to fall into the trap of arguing about whether there was prejudice, she said.
They would translate selected messages from the page and publish them on the Reddit social media platform, she said, adding that they were planning more “calls to action” to help boost Taiwan’s image.
The hashtag “Thisattackcomesfromtaiwan” was trending on Facebook and Twitter, with people using the hashtag as they shared images of Taiwanese delicacies and scenery.
A group launched a crowdfunding campaign on zeczec.com to buy a front-page advert in the New York Times on Monday that it would use to “debunk Tedros’ accusation and share the nation’s opinion.”
The campaign was initiated by Watchout cofounder Lin Zu-yi (林祖儀) and graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真), among others, who also raised funds to publish an advert titled “Democracy at 4am” during the 2014 Sunflower movement.
Separately yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that Tedros should speak on facts and should apologize for his inappropriate behavior.
Not only were the accusations baseless and unfair, they were made while the world is being hit by a dire pandemic, Su told reporters, adding that these are manifestations of the fact that Tedros is unfit for a job that requires professionalism and fairness.
Due to China’s bullying, Taiwan is ostracized and discriminated against, hence it knows well the pain of being subjected to unfair treatment, he said.
Nevertheless, the nation has done all that it can to contribute to the world and care for disadvantaged people, including Tedros’ home country, Ethiopia, Su said.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Welfare Taipei Hospital pediatrician Daniel Lu (盧道揚) posted an open letter to Tedros on Facebook, saying he was “utterly shocked and saddened that such disinformation can be from a supposedly respectful head of international organization.”
“I met you on [a] couple of occasions, in Maputo, in Addis Ababa, and even in Geneva, when you were the minister of health for Ethiopia, between 2007 and 2010. We shook hands and talked about health issues there, respecting the same health professionals who would try their best to make health in Africa better,” Lu wrote in English.
“Please do not forget your dedication when you graduated from a world-renowned public health institution years ago, and your solemn vow recently when you ascend to this honorable position you are in now: ‘[The] health of people of the world comes first, not politics,’” Lu wrote.
The vibrancy and creativity of civic society is the most precious thing in Taiwan, just as many civic groups have embarked on foreign aid and medical campaigns worldwide, Lu told the Taipei Times.
Additional reporting by Chiu Yi-chin and Sean Lin
Taiwanese have donated more than NT$10 million (US$329,946) to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, following an appeal for help by a Yilan-based Italian priest to save his “other homeland.” Catholic Father Giuseppe Didone on Wednesday issued a public letter asking for donations to be made to the fundraising center of Camillian Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong to purchase emergency provisions, including surgical masks and protective gowns, for medical personnel in Italy. Didone yesterday expressed his gratitude and said that he was touched by the love shown by Taiwanese. While state-funded hospitals in Italy are mostly adequately supplied, many local clinics are suffering from
MISCONCEPTION: Cats can injure themselves if they fall from a high place, despite being able to right themselves, an advocate said, urging owners to secure their windows Injuries from falls and poisoning are common among domesticated cats, two animal welfare advocates said, urging cat owners to pay attention to the safety of their pets. “Placing netting over metal window grates is a common and important measure to protect cats from falling,” said one of the advocates, who used the alias “Cuddy.” Some owners let their cats roam outdoors, but doing so could be dangerous for the animals, said the other advocate, who used the alias “Mark.” As cats love high places and have hunting instincts, they can easily endanger themselves when trying to pounce on birds or bats from a
‘TAIWAN IDENTITY’ The outbreak in China occurred as Taiwan was promoting its own national character, which is fundamentally changing cross-strait exchanges China’s initial cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak has further deepened the distrust between Taipei and Beijing, dealing an irreparable blow to cross-strait exchanges, analysts said. Since March 2018, when a US-China trade dispute began to unfold, decoupling from China has become a worldwide trend, which has been reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology professor Yen Chien-fa (顏建發) said on Friday. Taiwan started distancing itself from China before the rest of the world with its New Southbound Policy and deepening its ties with like-minded nations, he said. Yen said that he does not believe that anyone would buy
‘USE ECONOMICALLY’: People can use rice cookers to sterilize masks and reuse them three to five times, the FDA director-general said, reminding people not to use water People should not waste masks even with the purchasing quotas increasing this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that sterilization with a rice cooker is a good way to extend supplies. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from Thursday, people can buy nine masks per 14 days, which should be sufficient. “However, I have to urge everyone to use masks economically,” Chen said, adding that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released information on how masks can be reused. FDA Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said that masks can be put