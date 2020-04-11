NTU public health college recognized for its contributions

Staff writer, with CNA





The Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health has recognized National Taiwan University’s (NTU) College of Public Health with the Harrison C. Spencer Award for Outstanding Community Service.

NTU is the first school outside of the US to receive the award, which it shares jointly with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The award, presented annually since 2018, honors an association-member school or program with a long-standing, major institutional commitment to engage with communities to improve public health.

The recipient receives US$5,000 to give to one or more community partners for further cooperation.

Chan said that the college long worked with Lienchiang and Changhua counties on integrated community-based public health services, providing health screening for local residents, professional training for public health workers and establishing a model for cooperation between the academic and community sectors.

Chan cited the college’s work in promoting early cancer screening for residents of Matsu, where the incidence of gastric cancer is high.

Assisted by local public health authorities, teachers and students from the college frequently reach out to Matsu communities to conduct blood tests to detect several cancer types and chronic diseases, Chan said.

Early screening through the efforts of NTU teachers and students has encouraged people to seek treatment and reduced the fatality rate from gastric cancer on Matsu, Chan said.

The Changhua County Government also joined the effort to promote health checks and cancer screening.

The public health college also promotes public health awareness and trains community volunteers, Chan said.