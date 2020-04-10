Keeping Formosan rock macaques as pets is illegal and poses an infection and diseae risk, which has not changed despite the species’ removal from the conserved animals list, the Taiwan Macaque Coexistence Promotion Association said last week.
The animals remain protected by the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保護法) regardless of their status on the conservation list, the group said.
They should not be hunted, killed, sold or purchased, or kept as pets, and people who breach the rules face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, the group said.
Any problems with the monkeys should be reported to an animal protection office or other authority, which would resolve the issue, it said.
People would find it difficult to satisfy a macaques needs as a pet, the group said.
In captivity their sources of nutrition are limited and they have less space to move about, the group said.
Cages are usually less than 3 ping (9.9m2), which is woefully inadequate for them, it said.
Social functions, including reproductive urges, are factors that an owner cannot resolve, it said.
Moreover, Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1 (McHV-1) infection is a risk factor for owners, the group said, adding that reported cases of McHV-1 infection in people have all been traced to macaques in captivity.
The group called on people to record suspected situations where macaques are being kept illegally and inform authorities.
Macaques should not have to live in a cage, the group added.
