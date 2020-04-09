Virus Outbreak: Sending masks to relatives allowed

Staff writer, with CNA





Starting today, Taiwanese are allowed send up to 30 masks every two months to first and second-degree relatives living abroad.

The government had announced the relaxation of a ban on mask exports on Monday last week.

People can send masks using Chunghwa Post or express delivery services, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Pharmacist Chen Hung-chih of the Shengang Drugstore in Changhua County’s Shengang Township holds a fan of nine medical masks yesterday. Photo courtesy of Chen Hung-chih

Taiwanese living abroad are also allowed to receive a up to 30 masks every two months, it added.

That means, for example, if a parent sends 30 masks to a child living abroad, the other parent or relatives may not send masks to the same child for two months, the ministry said.

People must present a digital permit when sending masks.

These can be obtained online from 9am today by applying through the Bureau of Foreign Trade Web site at emaskep.trade.gov.tw, by fax or in person at the bureau, the ministry said.

First-degree relatives include parents, children and siblings, while second-degree relatives include grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and half-siblings, it said.