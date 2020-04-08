Virus Outbreak: Woman who refused to wear mask on MRT to be fined

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





A woman who refused to wear a mask, but insisted on getting on a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train on Sunday, was removed by MRT police and would be fined, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said yesterday.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that all passengers are required to wear a mask when using public transportation, including the Taiwan High Speed Rail, the Taiwan Railways Administration system and the MRT system.

In line with the CECC policy, TRTC said that on Saturday, it began barring passengers with no masks, while urging riders to maintain a proper social distance and refrain from talking on the train.

Passengers wearing masks take the Taipei MRT on Monday after the Central Epidemic Command Center last week announced that all public transport commuters must wear masks in the fight against COVID-19. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

During the weekend, about 14,300 people who were not wearing masks were asked to put one on before they would be allowed entry, and about 1,500 were asked to leave after they refused to put on a mask, TRTC said.

However, on Sunday, a woman without a mask forced her way into Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall MRT Station and got on a train, it said.

Station staff contacted the MRT police to intercept her, and she was escorted off the train when it arrived at Zhongshan MRT Station.

The case has been reported to the Taipei Department of Health and the woman faces a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), it said.

On Sunday, the CECC added that taxi drivers can reject passengers who refuse to wear masks.