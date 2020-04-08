A woman who refused to wear a mask, but insisted on getting on a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train on Sunday, was removed by MRT police and would be fined, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said yesterday.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that all passengers are required to wear a mask when using public transportation, including the Taiwan High Speed Rail, the Taiwan Railways Administration system and the MRT system.
In line with the CECC policy, TRTC said that on Saturday, it began barring passengers with no masks, while urging riders to maintain a proper social distance and refrain from talking on the train.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
During the weekend, about 14,300 people who were not wearing masks were asked to put one on before they would be allowed entry, and about 1,500 were asked to leave after they refused to put on a mask, TRTC said.
However, on Sunday, a woman without a mask forced her way into Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall MRT Station and got on a train, it said.
Station staff contacted the MRT police to intercept her, and she was escorted off the train when it arrived at Zhongshan MRT Station.
The case has been reported to the Taipei Department of Health and the woman faces a fine of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), it said.
On Sunday, the CECC added that taxi drivers can reject passengers who refuse to wear masks.
FAMILY FEUD: Weng Jen-hsien, who was convicted of killing six people in 2016, was the second prisoner to be executed since President Tsai Ing-wen took office A death row inmate was executed on Wednesday, less than a year after he was convicted of killing six people by setting fire to his home. Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said that he signed the order and the death sentence was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in New Taipei City. The Supreme Court on July 10 last year sentenced 53-year-old Weng Jen-hsien (翁仁賢) to death after he was convicted of killing his parents, niece, nephew and nephew’s wife and his parents’ caregivers. Weng set fire to his home in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭) on Feb. 7, 2016, after a family feud
HOME AWAY FROM HOME: The central government is offering subsidies to hotels to house people who have been ordered to undergo 14-day home quarantine Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday elaborated on the rules for “social distancing” and said that the government is providing subsidies to encourage more hotels to become quarantine hotels. Chen on Tuesday urged the public to practice social distancing by keeping at least 1m apart outdoors and 1.5m apart indoors. If maintaining such distances is not possible due to confined or crowded spaces, then everyone should wear a mask, Chen yesterday told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The center also suggested that people avoid exhibitions, sports events, concerts and other social
STRENGTH IN UNITY: The Executive Yuan respects KMT legislators’ viewpoints, but has no comment on calls for the premier to step down, spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of treating the Legislative Yuan with disdain and demanded that he apologize or step down for saying that KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) is unfit for her job. Prior to a question-and-answer session at the legislature on Tuesday, Su was asked by reporters to comment on Chen’s remark on Monday that Taiwan is not a country. “Then she is not qualified to be a lawmaker,” the premier said. Chen made the remark during a question-and-answer session with Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), when she asked him about his view
At a campground in Nantou County, a team of women are using ropes to shimmy up a towering seven-story tall Chinaberry tree, fighting their fear of heights and reconnecting with nature. Tree climbing remains somewhat niche in Taiwan, but a growing number of women are embracing the challenge thanks to the island’s first international certified female climber arborist. Sylvia Hsu (許芢涵), 26, said she was inspired to set up her own women-only tree climbing classes after seeing the popularity of similar gatherings in Europe. “A women-only camp is a more relaxed environment,” she said. “I was hooked on trees after my first climb...